China-U.S. Tariff Talks Spark Market Rally

The global financial markets surged today following news that China has agreed to begin formal tariff negotiations with the U.S. Treasury. This long-awaited move offers relief from ongoing trade war fears and sent risk-on assets like Bitcoin ($BTC) soaring. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on X that high-level talks will take place over the weekend, signaling a shift in tone and potentially defusing one of the largest geopolitical threats to market stability.

Bitcoin Regains Strength—But Volume Still Lags

Bitcoin closed back above the critical $95,000 Fibonacci cluster, a level it struggled with for nearly two weeks. This bullish close invalidates the short-term bearish pullback scenario, setting up $BTC for a potential move toward $100,000. The coin remains above the daily TBO Cloud and continues to print strong bullish signals on daily and weekly timeframes. However, daily volume remains underwhelming—raising concerns about the sustainability of the rally.

Previous rallies in October 2023 and October 2022 were accompanied by massive volume inflows. Without similar volume support, this breakout risks fizzling unless positive sentiment from macro news (like successful tariff talks or FOMC decisions) brings fresh capital into the crypto market.

Dominance Metrics Highlight BTC Strength, Altcoin Pressure

Stablecoin dominance remains trapped inside the daily TBO Cloud, signaling ongoing “bearish consolidation.” Bitcoin dominance, meanwhile, printed a new local high above 65%, with daily RSI above 83. Top 10 Dominance continues to weaken, with daily RSI failing key support and no reversal signals in sight. OTHERS.D shows some signs of life—rebounding off support and signaling a potential RSI Reset—but lacks the momentum needed to signal a full breakout just yet.

TOTAL and TOTAL2 Charts Confirm Bullish Bias—But No Breakout Yet

TOTAL market cap is nearing TBO Resistance at $2.97 trillion again. OBV and RSI both look constructive, but volume continues to disappoint. TOTAL2 (excluding BTC) confirmed a TBO Open Long on yesterday’s close, which is a bullish signal, but again—volume remains absent. The OTHERS market cap is pressing long-term resistance for the twelfth time in as many days. A breakout feels inevitable, but timing remains elusive.

BVOL7D Breakdown Signals Incoming Volatility

BTC volatility remains historically low, but the BVOL7D printed a second TBO Breakdown and is starting to inch higher. If it continues lower toward the “2” level, it could trigger a sharp market move—up or down. Past precedent suggests a pump is more likely, especially given that BTC is still above the TBO Cloud and recent price action resembles setups seen in January 2023.

BTC/Gold Ratio Suggests Crypto Outperformance Ahead

As tariff fears fade, Bitcoin’s relative strength to gold continues to improve. PAXG/BTC is following a similar pattern seen before BTC’s October 2023 rally, while BTC/Gold is bouncing off the daily TBO Fast line in what looks like a textbook springboard move.

Altcoin Recap: Mixed Reactions and Breakout Attempts

ETH continues to sleep through its own upgrade event, showing no reaction to the upcoming Pectra update. BNB, SOL, and LTC had stronger performances, with LTC posting a 14% gain and making a new local high. AAVE confirmed a TBO Open Long, while CRO is attempting to do the same.

Meanwhile, smaller-cap assets like KAITO, JTO, and XCN are seeing bullish divergence signals or retracements to key support lines, setting up potential opportunities. However, volume continues to lag on most charts, a key theme across the board.

