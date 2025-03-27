Gold futures retreated Wednesday as investors responded to the Federal Reserve's unanimous decision to maintain its benchmark interest rate between 4.25% and 4.50%, where it has remained since December 2024. The precious metal closed near its daily low, with the most active June 2025 contract settling at $3,391.90, down $30.90 or 0.9% from its opening price of $3,448.10.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) held firm against political pressure to ease rates, citing growing concerns about inflation risks and slowing economic growth. This combination has intensified discussions about potential stagflation—an economic condition where prices continue rising even as economic growth stalls or contracts.

In its post-meeting statement, the Fed acknowledged increased economic uncertainty: "Uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased further... The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that the risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation have risen."

The decision comes amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, following President Trump's implementation of additional 145% tariffs on Chinese imports. While the FOMC statement did not directly reference these tariffs, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell addressed their potential impact during his remarks.

"Given the scope of the tariffs, there will be risks of higher inflation and unemployment," Powell noted. Despite these concerns, he expressed confidence in the Fed's approach, stating, "There's just so much that we don't know, I think, and we're in a good position to wait and see, is the thing. We don't have to be in a hurry. The economy has been resilient. It's doing fairly well. Our policy is well-positioned."

Gold traders responded by pushing prices lower, with the metal hitting an intraday low of $3,367 before recovering slightly by market close. The price decline was marginally offset by a weakening dollar, which fell 0.14% to 99.725 on the dollar index.

Today's market reaction underscores investors' cautious approach as they navigate the complex economic landscape shaped by monetary policy decisions and international trade disputes. With the Fed maintaining its vigilant stance toward inflation while acknowledging increased economic uncertainty, gold markets will likely remain sensitive to upcoming economic data and policy signals in the near term.

