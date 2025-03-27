BTC hits $98K with RSI back above 70

Bitcoin has printed a new local high above $98,000, continuing its rapid climb from April lows. While daily volume remains underwhelming, daily RSI has flipped back above 70, indicating renewed strength. OBV is slowly trending higher, with its moving average line following suit. On the 4-hour chart, a TBO “reset” occurred—an Open Short was quickly followed by a new Open Long. This refresh of the TBO status suggests potential for a TBO Breakout Cluster, as seen during the breakout from $86K on April 21.

Dominance charts show BTC strength, majors struggle

Stablecoin dominance continues to fall after tagging the daily TBO Fast Line earlier this week, a sign that market fear is decreasing. At the same time, Bitcoin dominance is surging higher, with daily RSI now at 85.18. This divergence in dominance shows that BTC remains in control, while Top 10 Dominance weakens, reaching a new local RSI low of 15.77.

Altcoin dominance tries to bottom again

OTHERS.D, which tracks low-cap altcoin dominance, appears to be bottoming out again. An RSI Reset is in progress, and despite bearish conditions—price below the TBO Cloud and a downward-sloping TBO Slow line—the chart hints at another bounce.

TOTAL and OTHERS market cap test resistance

The TOTAL crypto market cap is back at TBO Resistance near $2.97T. Volume is finally exceeding the yellow MA line, with OBV steadily pushing higher. The OTHERS market cap is again testing long-term resistance, and if volume holds, a breakout could soon follow.

Volatility compression points to major move

BVOL7D just closed a third consecutive TBO Breakdown, historically a bottoming signal. Past clusters have signaled the start of large moves, and given BTC's strong trend, a spike in volatility likely means further upside. First resistance remains psychological at $100K, followed by the all-time high of $109K. This explosive potential aligns with the current compression of volatility indicators.

ETH upgrade fizzles, ALTs follow BTC's lead

ETH’s Pectra upgrade launched today, but price action remains flat, up just over 1%—a move largely attributed to BTC’s broader strength. LINK printed a TBO Open Short but is also moving higher. SUI is climbing nearly 4% and emerging from the 4h TBO Cloud. LTC looks poised to target $139, and BCH saw a flash pump of 20% on Coinbase—typical behavior during BTC rallies.

Mixed bag for smaller ALTs

OM printed a second TBO Breakdown and broke key support, remaining one of the weakest alt setups. ONDO and TIA both look poised to test resistance again. CRO printed a TBO Open Long, and IP followed its recent TBT Bullish Divergence with a healthy volume injection. STX saw a major volume spike—nearly 3x average—and closed above resistance. Other notables: JTO printed another TBT Bullish Divergence, KAITO surged 62% with massive volume, and AMP and ACT are showing early reversal signals.

For in-depth strategy and tools, visit The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.