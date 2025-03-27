BTC breaks $100K with explosive confirmation signals

Bitcoin surged over 6% in the last 24 hours, piercing through $100,000 with conviction. The daily close above this key level was backed by Volume nearly 2x the daily average—finally matching the price action and validating bullish momentum. Daily RSI hit a new high at 84.64, and a perfect three-in-a-row TBO Breakout Cluster appeared on the 4h chart, a historically powerful bullish signal. Based on previous clusters, BTC could rally another 8–10% from here, possibly hitting the next resistance zone around $105K–$106.5K.

Weekly RSI moves above 70 as upside target comes into view

Weekly RSI has closed above 70 for the first time since March, a powerful macro signal that has historically preceded longer-term rallies. BTC is now less than 4% away from weekly TBO Resistance at $106,457, and the weekly chart remains in strong bullish structure even with volume still catching up to the 30-week average.

Stablecoin and BTC dominance shift dramatically

Stablecoin Dominance dropped 7.37% yesterday, crashing to the bottom of the TBO Cloud—if it breaks below, it enters “strong bearish” mode, which historically aligns with strong rallies across crypto. Meanwhile, BTC Dominance dropped 1.38%, printing another TBT Bearish Divergence on the daily and pulling RSI down to 40. Though BTC.D is still bullish on higher timeframes, the shift hints at money flowing into other sectors.

Altcoin dominance charts show bullish rotation

OTHERS.D closed up 4% and is working on another TBO Close Short today. Weekly RSI shows bullish reversal structure similar to May 2023. ETH.D, Top 10 Dominance, and OTHERS.D all printed RSI Resets, confirming oversold reversals. ETH.D also surged 12%, tracking closely with ETH’s price breakout. The altcoin rotation is beginning.

Crypto market cap back above $3T

TOTAL market cap surged nearly 8%, with 2x volume and RSI closing above 85. Like BTC, the TOTAL chart also printed a three-in-a-row TBO Breakout Cluster on the 4h, indicating the broader market is catching up. OTHERS finally broke through its long-term resistance from January, confirming the breakout with strong OBV and volume.

BVOL7D signals expansion as volatility returns

BVOL7D closed up 9% after its third TBO Breakdown. Historically, these clusters mark the bottom of BVOL, preceding sharp volatility spikes. Given BTC’s current structure, an increase in volatility likely means more upside.

TradFi markets stabilize as crypto rallies

The DXY rose 0.77%, returning inside the daily TBO Cloud for the first time since March, aligning with a potential trend reversal. S&P Futures rose nearly 1%, while the VIX made a new local low at 21.88. Asian markets continue to recover: the NIKKEI nears pre-tariff-dump levels, the Shanghai Index returned to normal levels, and the Hang Seng nearly reclaimed the TBO Cloud.

Gold retreats after tariff fears ease

Gold dropped 1.74%, tapping the TBO Fast line again. Despite the pullback, gold remains bullish on the weekly, though a period of sideways consolidation is likely if tariff negotiations go well. PAXG/BTC continues to mirror its bearish setup from September 2023, supporting the thesis that BTC will outperform gold in the coming months.

ETH and ecosystem coins rip higher

ETH posted a solid day, with ETH.D and ETH-related coins exploding: UNI up 26%, AAVE 20%, MKR 12%, ENS 21%, CRV 14%, and NEIRO up 25% yesterday with a second daily TBO Breakout in progress. SOL, ADA, and LINK also confirmed TBO Open Longs. SUI closed up 21% with a 4h TBO Breakout Cluster—previous clusters led to 39% gains, suggesting a potential move to 5.60.

Momentum builds across ALTs as breakout structures emerge

STX had a huge volume breakout and pushed above resistance. XRP printed an Open Long, LTC printed another 4h Breakout and targets 139, and BCH exploded with 3x average volume and a 27% wick-to-wick pump. AAVE, TIA, and CRO also posted breakout moves. Meanwhile, OM and PI remain oversold, with mixed reversal signals on the 4h.

Final thoughts on positioning

This is the moment patient traders have been waiting for. It’s still early in the rally cycle, so aggressively accumulating deeply oversold coins is still viable. Avoid overexposure later when euphoria peaks. Trim profits from old red bags early and let the rest ride. Remember: Patience Pays.

