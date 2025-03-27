In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a detailed overview of the Federal Reserve, why it was created, its fundamental responsibilities, and it's value during times of financial crises.

Jeff discusses the history of central banking history from Hamilton’s first Bank of the United States through the banking panics of the 19th century, leading up to the Fed’s formation in 1913.

He looks at some common misconceptions about central banks, explaining how their responsibilities often clash with government fiscal policies, impacting their effectiveness.

Jeff also explains how the Fed might handle future economic downturns and and how it may affect gold, silver, platinum, and palladium investors.

The presentation concludes with a market update for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, and CPM Group's latest price projections for the precious metals.