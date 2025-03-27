In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group, provides an in-depth update on gold and silver prices, which have seen significant volatility amidst ongoing economic and political uncertainties.

Jeff looks at recent U.S. inflation data, offering a clear analysis of trends affecting consumer prices, and explains the market reactions to tariff announcements and international political developments.

Additionally, Jeffrey honors the legacy of Don Mackay-Coghill, whose visionary leadership profoundly influenced the global bullion market.

The presentation concludes with a look at CPM Group's latest forecasts for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium and the indicators that could predict the next moves for the metals.