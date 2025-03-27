(Kitco Commentary) - Gold futures edged higher Tuesday as the dollar weakened following the release of April's inflation data showing consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in four years. The most active June 2025 gold futures contract gained $14.90, or 0.46%, settling at $3,256.90.

While today's modest increase offers some relief for bullion investors, it represents a mere 0.17.55 % recovery from yesterday's substantial 2.62% decline. Gold has been under pressure since last Wednesday, May 7, when June futures began a significant four-day correction that drove prices down from $3448 to yesterday’s settlement price of $3,241.80.

Today’s gains are entirely the result of dollar weakness, the dollar index fell 0.79% to 100.945, enhancing gold's appeal as a dollar-denominated asset.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation cooled in April, with the Consumer Price Index rising at a 3.2% annual rate. While slightly above economists' expectations of 3.1% according to a FactSet poll, the figure shows improvement from March's 3.3% increase. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, held steady at 2.8% year-over-year, matching expectations.

"The inflation data suggests we're continuing on a disinflationary path, albeit slower than the Federal Reserve might prefer," said Marcus Waterman, Chief Market Strategist at Capital Heights Investments. "This keeps gold relevant as a portfolio hedge despite recent volatility."

Tuesday's inflation report contributed to dollar weakness after the greenback had climbed to a one-month high on Monday. The dollar's recent strength followed an announcement that China and the United States had agreed to reduce reciprocal tariffs that had severely restricted trade between the world's two largest economies. Following today's economic data, the dollar index dropped a significant 0.81% to 100.93.

However, questions surrounding the sustainability of the 90-day trade truce continue to underpin gold's bullish sentiment. The evolving trade relationship between Washington and Beijing has shifted investor expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, particularly concerning interest rate cuts.

Market sentiment about potential rate cuts has changed dramatically in recent days. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, the probability of a quarter-percentage-point rate cut at the June FOMC meeting now stands at just 8.2%, down sharply from 30.5% only a week ago.

Quasar Elizundia, senior market analyst at Pepperstone, noted, "Despite the de-escalation in tensions between the U.S. and China, questions remain regarding the longevity of the agreement, which could maintain gold's attractiveness as a safe-haven asset. While the tariff reductions have temporarily boosted market sentiment, uncertainties about the deal could continue to weigh on investor confidence."

As investors digest the latest inflation data and monitor developments in U.S.-China trade relations, they will closely monitor any signals from the Federal Reserve that reveal possible future interest rate cuts. Future rate cuts will continue to be a critical driver for gold prices this year.

