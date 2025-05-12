(Kitco Commentary) - Gold futures rebounded strongly today, recovering from yesterday's $70 decline that had pushed prices below the $3,200 mark. As of 4:00 PM ET, the most active June contract surged $57.30 (1.80%) to settle at $3,233.67. After opening at $3,180.80 and testing a low of $3,123, gold mounted an impressive recovery to finish with nearly 2% gains. Dollar weakness contributed modestly to the rally, with the dollar index declining 0.22% to 100.675.

Today's bullish sentiment was primarily fueled by the April Producer Price Index (PPI) report. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that wholesale inflation rose at a 2.4% annualized pace, a significant drop from March's 3.4% and matching FactSet's consensus estimate. Core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy components, increased 3.1% last month—lower than March's 4% but slightly above the anticipated 3.0%.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department reported a substantial slowdown in U.S. retail sales, which edged up just 0.1% in April compared to the previous 1.7% increase. This deceleration reflects a post-tariff adjustment period where consumers had previously accelerated purchases to avoid price increases, with many now curtailing spending amid economic uncertainty.

Deteriorating consumer sentiment underlies these weak retail figures. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index has declined for four consecutive months, with April showing an 8% plunge from March. While current conditions saw only modest declines, the expectations dropped sharply, reflecting significant concerns about personal finances and business conditions.

Market participants also closely followed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Thomas Laubach Research Conference in Washington, D.C. Powell indicated that longer-term interest rates will likely remain elevated as economic conditions evolve and policy adjusts. He noted that higher real rates may reflect the possibility of more volatile inflation compared to the 2010s, adding: "We may be entering a period of more frequent, and potentially more persistent, supply shocks—a difficult challenge for the economy and for central banks."

Geopolitical tensions continue to exacerbate market uncertainty.

Recent peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul yielded no meaningful progress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed to Moscow's decision to send low-ranking diplomats as evidence of a lack of serious intent, while former President Trump asserted that significant progress on Ukraine would require his direct engagement with Putin.

The combination of events that occurred today collectively created strong tailwinds moving gold prices higher. If consumer sentiment continues to decline, and inflation continues to increase producer wholesale pricing, the bullish market sentiment for gold pricing should remain resulting in continued higher pricing.

For those who wish to learn more about our service, please go to Information

Wishing you as always good trading,

