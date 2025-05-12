BTC holds firm above $100k and the daily TBO Cloud

Although price action feels stagnant, BTC remains strong bullish as long as it stays above the daily TBO Cloud. Holding above $100k is significant, especially considering that the $103k zone has historically acted as tough resistance from December 2024 to January 2025. This prolonged consolidation is normal after such a massive run, and it’s a healthy reset for the market.

Volume and RSI remain supportive of a bullish move

Daily Volume continues to either match or slightly exceed the yellow SMA line, which is acceptable for now. Ideally, we’d want to see a volume surge that causes the SMA line to point upward—but sideways movement has kept both volume and OBV flat. OBV’s white MA line is still moving up slowly, but larger green candle closes are needed to break this stagnation.

Daily RSI, on the other hand, is still holding strong near 70 and hasn’t dipped below 60 since May 5th. This sustained overbought RSI during sideways price action historically leads to a bullish continuation.

Early warnings across ALTs, but no need to panic yet

Because BTC is chopping rather than pulling back sharply, most top 10–20 ALTs are seeing minor dips. This is reflected in the TOTAL3 4h chart, which has printed two recent TBO Close Longs 🔷—a soft warning that the trend could shift. These symbols are great for preemptively taking profits or adjusting stop losses, but they’re not confirmation of a major reversal. If BTC pushes higher soon, these warnings may not materialize into anything more serious.

Stablecoin Dominance ticks up slightly

A small uptick in Stablecoin Dominance on the daily signals a minor increase in market fear. An RSI Reset also printed recently, but with Stablecoin Dominance still below the daily TBO Cloud, the overall trend remains strongly bearish. While a single TBO Close Short 🔶 has appeared on the 4h chart, it’s not yet a concern—just something to watch.

BTC Dominance bouncing as expected

Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) is up over 1% today, tapping the daily TBO Fast line—exactly as anticipated after the TBO Close Long 🔷 printed on May 9th. Although RSI is recovering after a reset, this move is still likely a short-term bounce. Unless BTC.D breaks out strongly, it should continue down toward the bottom of the daily TBO Cloud, opening the door for ALTs to reclaim some dominance.

