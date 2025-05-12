In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian from CPM Group addresses several widespread misconceptions surrounding gold and silver markets.

Jeff explains how the COMEX futures market functions, discussing the differences between physical metal deliveries, paper contracts, and the importance of both in the market.

He also looks at Basel II regulations, and the reality that gold is not about to be classified as a "high-quality liquid asset" related to bank liquidity requirements. He explains how none of this is meaningful for gold prices and banking gold behaviors.

Jeff also reviews common investor pitfalls, including how speculative misinformation, such as the 2021 silver squeeze, can lead investors into costly mistakes.

The presentation concludes with a market update for gold and silver, as well as CPM Group's updated short and medium-term projections for the precious metals.