Another Bullish Breakout Cluster Confirmed

Bitcoin confirmed a third TBO Breakout on the daily close — a hugely bullish signal. Historically, these clusters on the daily time frame have preceded massive rallies: +43% in November 2024, +42% in February 2024, and +40% in November 2023. These breakouts have consistently occurred around or slightly above historical TBO Resistance levels — exactly where we are now.

Fibonacci Targets Line Up with Past Rallies

Using the 2024 Fib Retracement and Extension drawing, the last Breakout Cluster had no trouble hitting its 1.272 and 1.618 extensions. In our current setup, $121k and $139k represent those same targets — and look like "easy" wins if BTC behaves as it did before. The alignment of the current TBO Breakout Cluster with the 0.786 Fib level mirrors the last run closely.

Weekly Structure Is Aligned with Explosive Moves

Weekly RSI has closed above 70. OBV is climbing. While weekly Volume hasn't exceeded the $19B threshold yet, this was also the case right before the last three explosive breakouts. What matters most is the positioning of this cluster — once again right at weekly TBO Resistance, a pattern that has delivered strong follow-through in previous cycles.

ETH Follows BTC, But Still Lags in Strength

ETH is recovering, closing above the daily TBO Cloud with rising volume and OBV. On the weekly, ETH is still in "bullish consolidation" inside the Cloud. Despite promising metrics, ETH is massively oversold relative to BTC and lacks TBO Breakout signals. A rally to $4,100 is possible, but without structural changes to ETH's ecosystem (like supply reduction), the token may underperform compared to BTC.

Stablecoin Dominance and Bitcoin Dominance Outlook

Stablecoin Dominance remains below the daily TBO Cloud — a strong bearish sign. The daily RSI Reset and lack of cluster breakdowns mean fear is not dominant in the market. Meanwhile, BTC Dominance is expected to continue rising, possibly reaching 73% as it did in early 2021. Although a BTC.D pump typically hurts ALT/BTC pairs, this trend historically precedes massive BTC rallies.

OTHERS.D and Top 10 Dominance Waiting for Their Moment

OTHERS.D remains strong bearish but is nearing support levels seen in past market bottoms. As BTC continues to lead, expect ALTs to lag — but once BTC pauses, many ALTs could rally 2-5x. Top 10 Dominance is also under pressure, and nothing will change until BTC begins consolidating.

TOTAL Charts Show Strength Returning to Crypto Markets

The TOTAL chart is showing consistently strong volume since May 7, holding above the daily TBO Cloud. Weekly RSI is overbought and OBV is rising. TOTAL2 is stabilizing with a possible Open Long on the weekly, while TOTAL3 briefly dipped into the Cloud. OTHERS chart shows surging volume, hinting at strong momentum to come, despite being stuck in consolidation for now.

BTC vs. Gold — Trend Continues

BTC continues to outperform Gold, as expected. The PAXG/BTC chart may soon confirm another TBO Breakdown cluster — the same pattern that preceded BTC rallies in October 2023, February 2024, and November 2024.

ALT Coins: Early Signs, Breakouts, and Divergences

XRP is trying to break above resistance. SOL is back above the Cloud. LINK is coiling, ready for a squeeze. SUI flashed a TBT Bearish Divergence but may still recover. OM remains bearish but could see a squeeze on a BTC breakout. HYPE remains in a strong uptrend. PI, APT, and PEPE are showing key divergence signals. AAVE and S are pushing toward higher Fibs. MKR printed a TBO Breakout Cluster, and JTO, BERA, and RON are confirming bullish signals. PENDLE is attempting a breakout, and MASA may follow soon.

Final Thoughts and Caution Moving Forward

This setup is one of the strongest we've seen in a long time. But while momentum is building, it's wise to take a strategic approach. Use DCA entries, secure profits incrementally, and avoid overexposing to volatile moves. BTC printing a TBO Breakout Cluster on the daily is historically followed by massive gains — but the path to $121k or higher will still have pullbacks and noise.

