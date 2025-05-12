In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides an update on the gold and silver markets, highlighting risks and opportunities investors face after the US debt credit downgrade.

Jeff looks at the declining strength of the US dollar, and the currency’s performance relative to historical benchmarks, clearing us some prevalent misconceptions. He discusses the the significance of Moody's recent downgrade of U.S. Treasury debt, explaining why, despite immediate market reactions, the downgrade might not have the profound impact many anticipate.

Jeff also looks at how ongoing international political tensions, such as the unresolved conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as persistent economic uncertainties, including tariffs and swelling U.S. deficits, influence investor behavior and price volatility in precious metals.

The presentation concludes with a look at gold and silver markets, and CPM Group's short and medium-term projections for the metals.