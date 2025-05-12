BTC Hits Highest Daily Close Ever

Bitcoin closed up 1.21% yesterday, marking its highest daily close ever at $106,849. With three confirmed TBO Breakouts on the daily chart, the stage is set for a major move. While BTC is currently sitting right at TBO Resistance ($106,422), this setup historically precedes an acceleration phase. Volume remains solid and momentum is building.

Dominance Charts Reveal Mixed Market Sentiment

Stablecoin Dominance remains below the daily TBO Cloud, continuing its strong bearish trend. However, BTC Dominance (BTC.D) moved back above its daily Cloud, signaling strong bullish momentum for BTC. This typically correlates with weaker performance from ALTs. Top 10 Dominance and OTHERS.D both remain bearish, though a new TBT Bullish Divergence Cluster has formed on the 4h for OTHERS.D. This cluster has historically preceded 5–12% gains and may hint at a short-term ALT rally.

ETH Strength Builds as Momentum Grows

Ethereum is holding above the daily TBO Cloud and continues to show improving strength. While daily RSI is just under 70, volume consistently exceeds the yellow MA line and OBV’s moving average is rising. ETH is following BTC’s lead and could slightly outperform during the next leg up.

ALT Market Lags Behind BTC, but Divergences Are Everywhere

XRP and SOL remain sluggish, stuck below key resistance levels with weakening RSI. Monero (XMR), however, is on a record-breaking overbought RSI streak with 29 consecutive days above 70 and a weekly RSI of 89. Meanwhile, the 4h charts for dozens of ALTs are flashing confirmed TBT Bullish Divergence Clusters — a strong signal for short-term price reversals or rallies.

Examples of Divergence Clusters

Confirmed clusters have appeared on MNT, POL, S, FET (which previously rallied 100% after a similar setup), STX, LDO, TEL, KAVA, AERO, TWT, AXL, AMP, MINA, and AIOZ. These are signs of bullish momentum coiling across the broader market, setting the stage for potential explosive moves if BTC breaks out further.

Key Takeaway

BTC is moments away from challenging its all-time high, and the setup looks extremely promising. The wider crypto market is beginning to show signs of accumulation and momentum, especially among mid- and low-cap coins. But as always, remain disciplined. Avoid chasing pumps, stay cautious with leverage, and let the market come to you. The best trades are often the ones you're already positioned for.

