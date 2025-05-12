Gold futures extended their winning streak to a third consecutive day as investors seek safe-haven assets amid possible escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The most active June 2025 contract climbed $34.50 or 1.05% to settle at $3,319.10, successfully maintaining its position above the key technical support level of $3,180.

Today's gains follow impressive performances earlier this week, with gold rising $46.30 on Monday and $51.10 on Tuesday. Over this three-day period, June gold futures have accumulated approximately $98 in gains, reflecting heightened investor anxiety about the trade policies of the U.S, and now the possibility over global stability.

Unlike recent price movements today’s gains seem to be driven not by trade policies and tariffs, but rather directly from concerning intelligence reports suggesting Israel may be preparing strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to multiple U.S. intelligence officials cited by major news outlets, new intelligence indicates Israel is possibly preparing for potential strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. This development comes at a particularly sensitive time as the Trump administration actively pursues diplomatic negotiations with Tehran.

Sources familiar with the intelligence caution that Israeli leadership has not made a final decision. However, they note that "the chance of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has gone up significantly in recent months," particularly as the prospect of a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal that doesn't eliminate all of Iran's uranium enrichment capabilities becomes more likely.

The potential Israeli action would represent a significant break with President Trump's current diplomatic approach. The President has publicly set time limits on diplomatic efforts while simultaneously threatening military action if negotiations fail to limit or eliminate Iran's nuclear program.

Intelligence officials suggest Israel's decision may ultimately hinge on their assessment of U.S.-Iran negotiations. This delicate situation places additional pressure on diplomatic efforts to reach a sustainable resolution.

Market Implications for Gold Prices

Gold traditionally serves as a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, and current circumstances are reinforcing this historical pattern. As tensions in the Middle East remain in the spotlight, analysts expect continued support for precious metals.

Gold responds to geopolitical concerns, whether they materialize into actual conflicts or not. The longer these tensions remain in the news cycle, the more it could take gold prices higher. Any military action in the region would significantly challenge geopolitical stability in the Middle East, potentially triggering broader market reactions beyond precious metals.

