Bitcoin Blasts Through $106K with Record Daily Close

BTC reached a new all-time high and closed at a record $106,849. More importantly, this breakout came with major confirmation: daily Volume on Binance’s BTC/USDT pair hit nearly $5B — 150% above average. RSI is holding strong at 78.24, and OBV continues trending higher. This breakout follows three TBO Breakouts on the daily, historically leading to 40%+ gains over 30–40 days.

Liquidations and Volume Confirm Momentum Shift

Coinglass data revealed a mix of liquidations, with both longs and shorts getting squeezed. This shows many traders were mispositioned — especially those expecting ALTs to follow BTC immediately. But as always, BTC moves first, ALTs catch up later. The TBT Forecaster has been bullish on ALTs since May 10, reinforcing the idea that their time is coming.

Key Confirmation Signals Still Pending

Stablecoin Dominance is inching lower but hasn’t yet printed a TBO Breakdown. That signal, once it appears, will confirm the market’s risk-on appetite. BTC.D is still strong bullish and might even push above TBO Resistance at 65.34%, which would delay any major ALT season. Top 10 Dominance and OTHERS.D remain weak, although a TBT Bullish Divergence Cluster just printed on the OTHERS.D 4h chart.

TOTAL Market Cap Prints Bullish Breakout

TOTAL printed a daily TBO Breakout yesterday — a strong bullish signal for the entire crypto market. Volume, OBV, and RSI all support further upside. The last time TOTAL printed a TBO Breakout (November 2024), it gained nearly 47% in 38 days. Weekly Volume is already exceeding the yellow MA line, and RSI is at 73.4. OTHERS also continues to look strong on all fronts, with price back above the Cloud and daily Volume consistently beating the average.

Volatility Indicator Supports Bullish Thrust

BVOL7D spiked 11.66%, a good sign that bullish volatility is returning. A TBO Close Short is in progress, which has previously preceded strong BTC moves. Unlike past periods of volatility that triggered dumps, current conditions suggest any spike will favor the bulls.

Ethereum Holds Steady, ALTs Show Mixed Signs

ETH continues to hold just above its daily TBO Cloud with strong Volume. It's not exploding upward like BTC yet, but the base is building. Weekly RSI and Volume need to climb higher before a real breakout can occur. BNB surprised with a spike in Volume and a move above TBO Resistance, while SOL and TON still look weak. TON is printing a 4h TBO Close Short, and SOL’s weekly closes are stagnant.

Bullish Signals Flashing Across ALTs Suggest Building Momentum

Several ALTs printed important divergence and breakout signals recently. HYPE, PENDLE, and SPX are printing new TBO Breakouts, with PENDLE just confirming its second on the daily chart. XMR continues its RSI streak with 29 straight days above 70. S, AAVE, MKR, JTO, WIF, and FARTCOIN are showing setups or continuations for their next move higher.

Final Thoughts

BTC is in the driver’s seat, and everything is aligned for further gains. TBO Breakouts, volume surges, and RSI strength are painting a clear picture of sustained bullish momentum. But as always, remain disciplined — take profits on the way up, avoid overleveraging, and don’t chase late moves.

For in-depth strategy and tools, visit The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.