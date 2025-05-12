The sound was almost excruciating, everyone screaming “tops in” for Gold and “get out of the way.” As I sit here on Friday morning and write this, Gold is attempting to finish its best week in more than a month since it gained 6.9% the week after Liberation Day. Gold shrugged off two heavy waves of selling, which began on April 22nd and May 7th that equated to a lower high and a lower low. This week’s strength comes after last week’s lower low and one that violated a critical area of support at 3200.

It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day volatility, especially when the Average True Range has been above $80 and 2% for more than a month, but last week’s breakdown was a rejection of sellers. Instead of looking at a topping pattern, one should look at the elongated bull flag pattern building.

What does a "bull flag" mean?



A bull flag is a continuation pattern in technical analysis that signals the likely continuation of an uptrend after a brief period of consolidation. It's called a "flag" because it visually resembles a flag on a pole, with the "pole" being the initial strong upward price movement and the "flag" being the subsequent consolidation.

We believe a flag pattern is less about the tightness in shape and more about how the market can react out of those slight lower and lower lows. Furthermore, there is a rising trend line in which Gold has used as resistance, only violating through the early April strength, and the back test of this guideline is now $3600. Which now begs the question! Has Gold entered terminal velocity? This may mean that Gold will not only achieve $3600 quickly but could explode through it to $4000. The key is recognizing these patterns while implementing a trading strategy on what you believe will happen next.