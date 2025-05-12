(Kitco Commentary) - Don't miss the 2025 Silver Market Outlook: May 27th At 10:00 AM EDT

Silver is a unique metal, both as a financial asset and industrial commodity.

Many investors have difficulty getting accurate information about silver, a millennia old problem that has kept investors vulnerable to unnecessary losses.

The high degree of investor, refiner, and fabricator secrecy about silver allows misinformation and myths to be circulated, turning off many investors.

With the right knowledge silver can deliver huge opportunities and profits, however. CPM’s research and analysis provides that knowledge.

Since the release of the 2024 Silver Yearbook, the silver market has seen prices rise sharply to record levels and then decline significantly, only to rise again in the first quarter of 2025, and fall again in April.

CPM research projected both the increase, decline, and further rise of silver’s price.

Topics Covered:

An in-depth overview of the current silver market

CPM Group’s projections for 2025 and beyond

The truth about the silver market surplus and non-existence of a deficit

Accurate information about above ground refined silver inventories

The factors that affect and determine the silver price and how CPM Group tracks them

The relationship between London and Comex inventories and silver prices

Retail and institutional investor trends

The continuing effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The effects of global, regional, and national political, military, economic, and financial trends

Inflation and silver prices

Interest rates and silver prices

Fed policies and silver

The disconnect between what the Federal Reserve says and does, and what are market beliefs of what it will do.

The reduction in liquidity and major market making capacity in the silver market

Investor demand for both physical silver and derivatives

The increased availability of inaccurate and misleading information, statistics, and commentary

Q&A: Following the presentation, you will get the opportunity to ask CPM Group experts, including Jeffrey Christian and Rohit Savant, any questions you may have about silver.

