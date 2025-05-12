Short-Term Noise, Long-Term Strength

Bitcoin continues to hold its strong bullish position above the daily TBO Cloud, showing no signs of structural weakness on the larger timeframes. Despite some recent unease triggered by a TBT Stop Loss Hunting Alert, the outlook remains decisively optimistic. This alert is best interpreted as a cautionary signal, not an outright reversal warning. It flags potential volatility—either up or down—over a 48-hour window. With this window now closing, the market appears to have handled the signal without any major disruption.

Holding Firm with Bullish Momentum

BTC’s daily chart maintains an encouraging structure. Volume remains elevated, OBV is trending upward, and all TBO indicators continue to support a bullish case. The only “issue” is that price action hasn’t taken off yet—but that’s consistent with previous behavior. Past TBO Breakout Clusters have taken time to play out. The February 2024 breakout took 11 days to launch, while the late 2023 breakout took nearly a month. We are only 8 days into this breakout, and there's no technical reason to abandon the bullish thesis. The upside target of $148,000—a 40% increase—remains a realistic projection.

Weekly Chart Shows Broader Market Strength

Zooming out to the weekly chart reinforces the bullish macro narrative. BTC is securely above both the weekly TBO Cloud and former resistance at $106,457. Weekly RSI is firmly above 70, historically a signal of sustained bullish momentum for multiple weeks. OBV is tracking higher, and weekly volume recently surpassed its moving average. These are all textbook confirmations of a healthy uptrend.

Final Thoughts

While short-term pullbacks and volatility are a natural part of any market cycle—especially during bull runs—the larger picture remains unchanged. BTC is structurally strong on all major timeframes. Traders would do well to heed caution during SL Hunting alerts, but the evidence across both the daily and weekly charts supports continued optimism.

For in-depth strategy and tools, visit The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.