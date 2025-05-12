Many investors have difficulty getting accurate information about silver, a millennia old problem that has kept investors vulnerable to unnecessary losses.
The high degree of investor, refiner, and fabricator secrecy about silver allows misinformation and myths to be circulated, turning off many investors.
With the right knowledge silver can deliver huge opportunities and profits, however. CPM’s research and analysis provides that knowledge.
Since the release of the 2024 Silver Yearbook, the silver market has seen prices rise sharply to record levels and then decline significantly, only to rise again in the first quarter of 2025, and fall again in April.
CPM research projected both the increase, decline, and further rise of silver’s price.
Click Here To Watch The Presentation Now!
The presentation only gives a small taste of CPM Group’s view of the opaque Silver market. The 2025 Silver Yearbook is required reading for anyone hoping to get a leg up in this markets.
Click here to purchase the 2025 Silver Yearbook today!
Thank you to our sponsors.
Alaska Silver
Metallic Minerals
Sabin Metals
Monex Precious Metals
Kitco
Silvercorp Metals
Pan American Silver
The Electrum Group
Sinda Silver
Sunshine Silver Mining and Refining
ISRI
Korelin Economics Report
Southern Silver
Bulmint
Eloro Resources