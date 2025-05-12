Bitcoin Stalls, But Macro Trend Strengthens

Bitcoin remains locked in a tight range around $107,000, consolidating just below resistance. Though momentum feels slow, BTC continues to close above the daily TBO Cloud. Each day spent above that cloud contributes to the curling upward of the TBO Slow line, reinforcing a growing bullish macro trend. Traders eager for an immediate breakout must remember past patterns—patience is often rewarded in extended bullish setups.

Ethereum Shows Outperformance and Bullish Structure

Ethereum has taken the spotlight over the last several days, outperforming BTC in both price action and technical structure. The weekly RSI is pushing toward 70, an important threshold that would confirm long-term bullish momentum. Despite some weakness in ETH/BTC volume, the real test will be whether it can break above the 0.236 Fibonacci level. On a broader timeframe, ETH/BTC remains below the weekly TBO Cloud, keeping it technically in “strong bearish” territory.

Bitcoin Dominance Slips, Giving Altcoins Room to Breathe

BTC.D has fallen back into the daily TBO Cloud, signaling a return to bearish consolidation. This shift is allowing altcoins to stage short-term recoveries, especially as Top 10 Dominance lags and OTHERS.D continues to look increasingly strong. A second TBO Close Short on the 4-hour chart for OTHERS.D, printed above support, supports a short-term bullish thesis for ALTs—assuming BTC doesn’t suddenly steal back market attention.

ETH Dominance Breaks Out of Long-Term Resistance

ETH.D has made a notable move above the daily TBO Cloud for the first time since June 2024. This breakout is significant given its prolonged bearish structure and reinforces Ethereum’s leadership role in the current altcoin cycle. The development could mark a longer period of ETH-driven altcoin strength if BTC remains steady.

TOTAL Market Cap Chart Holds Steady at Resistance

The TOTAL crypto market cap chart has yet to challenge the long-term overhead resistance from January but continues to print a strong setup. Two recent TBO Breakouts remain in play. The weekly view is even more encouraging, with price far above the TBO Cloud, RSI above 70, OBV trending higher, and weekly volume approaching its moving average line.

OTHERS Market Cap Faces Resistance, But Volume Supports Upside

OTHERS is testing a new resistance trendline but has already pierced it once, suggesting bullish momentum is brewing. While the weekly chart lacks confirmation with a sub-60 RSI and a fight to stay above the weekly TBO Cloud, increasing volume and rising OBV are notable bullish developments. Traders should watch for continued momentum, especially if BTC stays steady.

Volatility Drops, Opening Opportunity

BVOL7D has dropped back into its Bounce Zone, typically signaling reduced volatility. This is generally a good sign for altcoins, which tend to flourish in periods of relative BTC calm. If BVOL7D remains low, the market could be primed for broader participation in the next move.

Altcoins Mixed: Strength from UNI, APT, and TON

XRP and SOL continue to show weakness on their daily charts, while TON saw a notable pump following a partnership announcement between Telegram and xAI. XMR suffered a -13% drop, likely due to market manipulation, but remains within range. UNI is showing strength alongside ETH, and APT is once again above resistance, which needs to hold for further upside. A variety of altcoins—including TIA—are printing TBO Close Short clusters on the 4h, a common precursor to short-term bounces.

Keep a Plan in Place—More Room Left in the Bull Market

Even with resistance stalling major moves in BTC, the broader crypto market remains strong. SPX6900 has hit a local high and is moving toward historical resistance, another signal of bullish strength. Traders are advised to take profits selectively and resist the urge to fully exit positions too early. With 4–5 months of the bull market potentially remaining and many altcoins yet to make substantial moves, the opportunity window is still wide open.

