BTC Returns to Daily TBO Fast Line for the First Time in Over a Month

Bitcoin has finally tapped the daily TBO Fast line after a 43-day streak without touching it, falling roughly -5.53% from its recent high to a low of $104,588. While this sharp pullback might spook newer traders, it aligns with the normal ebb and flow of bull markets. Historically, these corrections are necessary to build the momentum for the next leg higher. The macro trend remains intact, with the daily and weekly structures still showing strength, and the recent TBT Stop Loss Hunting Alert has proven accurate yet again in predicting the volatility.

TBO Breakouts Remain Valid Until Invalidated by a Close Long

Despite this drop, the TBO Breakouts on BTC's daily chart remain intact. The only event that would invalidate them is a confirmed TBO Close Long. As of now, that hasn’t occurred, so there’s no signal suggesting the larger bullish thesis has changed. Short-term bearish consolidation, including a potential pierce into the daily TBO Cloud, may unfold—but without a Close Long, the breakout narrative is still valid.

Stablecoin and BTC Dominance Reflect Short-Term Jitters

Stablecoin dominance has pushed back into the daily TBO Cloud, hinting at a temporary move toward safety by traders. If BTC bounces quickly, this could reverse. BTC Dominance has also dipped into its own Cloud, and while the TBO Slow line continues to trend up, the failure of RSI to break above 70 limits confidence in immediate bullish strength. Top 10 Dominance is also flashing a potential TBO Breakdown on the daily chart, reinforcing short-term weakness in large-cap ALTs.

Ethereum Continues to Flex Relative Strength

ETH.D closed above the daily TBO Cloud—a rare and powerful bullish signal for Ethereum. ETH put in a higher local high at $2,788, and ETH/BTC is testing its 0.236 Fibonacci Retracement level. However, ETH must continue outperforming BTC to maintain this momentum. For now, ETH shows greater resilience than BTC or other large-cap ALTs.

TOTAL and OTHERS.D Face Resistance, But Macro Remains Constructive

The TOTAL chart wicked into the daily TBO Cloud, similar to BTC, and still has overhead resistance to contend with. Meanwhile, OTHERS.D has yet to print a daily Breakdown but is showing one in progress on the 4h chart. Despite multiple rejections, it’s still showing intent to push higher—pending BTC’s cooperation. Pullbacks like this should be seen in the context of broader structural strength rather than breakdowns.

Altcoin Landscape: Spotting Strength Amid Pullbacks

XRP and SOL have slipped into “strong bearish” zones after losing their daily TBO Cloud support, confirming ongoing weakness. TON is holding above newly broken resistance, while SUI may print its first TBO Close Long. OM is breaking down, reinforcing its bearish structure. HYPE narrowly missed a Springboard bounce but could still offer a de-risking opportunity. AAVE and S are showing early bounce signals through TBO Springboards and RSI resets.

Spotlight on Lesser-Known ALTs Showing Opportunity

CORE may print another TBO Close Long after several already confirmed signals. COMP has five recent 4h TBO Close Shorts, signaling a potential rebound. SPX6900 continues climbing with a new local high, and GIGA posted a 38% wick-to-wick pump. These are reminders that even in broad market downturns, individual altcoins can present lucrative setups if approached with discipline and a solid trading plan.

Final Thoughts: Corrections Are Normal—Don’t Panic, Plan

Bitcoin’s pullback is healthy, not catastrophic. As long as you understand the Multiple Factor Effect—the idea that ALT reactions amplify BTC’s moves—you can plan your entries and exits accordingly. Use these dips as re-entry points for strong charts and stick to your trading strategy. Green days will return, and they’ll favor the traders who stayed focused during red ones.

For in-depth strategy and tools, visit The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.