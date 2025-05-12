In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian marks the 39th anniversary of CPM Group, sharing historical insights into its founding and development from within J. Aron and Goldman Sachs to an independent commodities research firm.

Jeff discusses CPM Group's recently released 2025 Silver Yearbook, and the important data and market conditions vital for any investor interested in Silver.

He then provides an update on current economic indicators, including the latest Personal Consumption Expenditure report, and analyzes their impact on the precious metals market.

The presentation continues with a look at CPM Group's trade recommendations for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; and concludes with a conversation about common misconceptions and CPM Group's role in the market.