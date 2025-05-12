As we enter the second half of 2025, a quiet shift is underway beneath the surface of the global economy, with Copper and Silver at the center. Dwindling stockpiles, particularly at the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai, are driven by robust Chinese demand. Record power consumption, fueled by extreme heat, is putting additional pressure on these metals, which are critical to energy infrastructure. Silver, in particular, plays a key role in renewable energy technologies like solar panels and electric vehicles, making it increasingly vital as global efforts to combat climate and technological shifts.

Daily Silver Chart

While demand surges, supply struggles to keep up. Mine disruptions, especially in Chile, the world’s largest Copper producer, are creating a structural shortfall. With Copper demand expected to rise by over 2% this year and supply growing by just over 1%, the gap is widening. The road to expanding supply is long and complex, especially with the growing reliance on Copper for everything from EVs to AI data centers. This imbalance points to a decade of rising prices for both metals as demand for infrastructure and clean energy technologies escalates. Navigating the Commodities markets has never been easier. Get the Blue Line Futures Precious Metals Chart Pack today by registering here: Get Precious Metals Chart Pack

Daily Copper Chart

Further boosting Silver’s appeal is its expanding role in the tech sector. Silver is essential for high-demand electronics, including smartphones, computers, and 5G infrastructure. As technologies like artificial intelligence and advanced computing take off, Silver’s demand for microelectronics continues to grow. Combined with the potential easing of U.S.-China tariffs, the stage is set for Silver and Copper to emerge as strategic assets in an era of electrification and digital transformation. Those looking for a daily setup across the commodities landscape can access our daily video called the "Metals Minute." Register for a free two-week trial here: Get the Metals Minute.