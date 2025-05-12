BTC Reclaims the Daily TBO Cloud but Faces Continued Consolidation

Bitcoin has recovered back above the daily TBO Cloud after briefly falling inside it over the weekend. While this is technically a bullish sign, the presence of continued stop-loss-hunting alerts signals potential volatility and sideways movement in the short term. The trend strength on the daily chart is neutral at best, with the TBO Slow line only slightly curling up and other key indicators like RSI, OBV, and Volume showing weakness. Despite that, BTC holding above $100k remains a sign of macro strength.

ETH Gains Momentum as ETH/BTC Shows Signs of a Bullish Shift

While BTC stagnates, ETH is showing significant relative strength. It hasn’t closed inside the daily Cloud since mid-May and even outperformed BTC with a 2.69% gain compared to BTC’s 0.20%. ETH/BTC is now bouncing back and could soon close above the daily TBO Cloud—a move that would be a notable signal of strength for Ethereum and a potential catalyst for a shift in market leadership.

Dominance Metrics Hint at ALT Recovery as Stablecoin Fear Recedes

Stablecoin dominance is falling back below the daily Cloud, signaling renewed confidence in crypto. BTC.D is retracing inside the Cloud, providing more space for ALTs to breathe. Top 10 Dominance recently printed a TBO Breakdown cluster but is also showing an RSI Reset, suggesting a potential bottom. OTHERS.D is recovering but still remains bearish as long as it trades below the Cloud. ETH.D, however, is back above the Cloud, which is a bullish development.

TOTAL and Related Metrics Reclaim Bullish Structure

TOTAL and TOTAL2 charts are both back above the daily TBO Cloud, with 4h TBT Bullish Divergences firing ahead of their bounce. TOTAL2 has a Close Short in place, and TOTAL3 is printing one in progress, but the overall setup remains encouraging. BVOL7D is declining again despite the recent rise in volatility, which is surprising but may point to a calm reset in market sentiment.

Mixed Signals from TradFi, with FANG and Gold Standing Out

The DXY fell back to the 0.618 Fibonacci level, signaling weakness and potentially opening the door for strength in risk assets. While the S&P and Dow are consolidating, the NASDAQ and FANG index are pushing higher. The VIX remains low and uninspiring, which aligns with a stable TradFi outlook. Gold posted a 2.80% gain and is still strong bullish as long as it holds above the daily TBO Cloud, even if momentum appears weaker than earlier this year.

ALT Coin Recovery Is Underway as RSI Resets and Divergences Trigger Bounces

XRP triggered an Open Short, but also showed signs of a reversal with an RSI Reset. SOL is rebounding despite not closing back above the Cloud just yet. DOGE, like many charts, is benefiting from Bullish Divergences on the 4h and recent RSI Resets. TON reclaimed overhead resistance, SUI fired a Close Long, and HYPE continues to look extremely strong following a Springboard bounce. Charts like XMR, AAVE, and ALGO show strong recovery potential driven by Fib retracements and TBT Divergence clusters.

Highlighting the Strongest Bouncers and Setups Among ALTs

MKR, ZEC, and S are all rebounding from recent bearish signals with strategic bounces back to resistance zones. TBO Springboard Bounces and RSI Resets continue to offer dependable signals for early entries. SPX6900 remains a top performer, retracing up to its high with strong Volume, OBV, and weekly RSI above 70—showing clear momentum. Even NEIRO surprised with a sudden 26% pump right after a Close Short was printed, reinforcing the value of not expecting instant reversals.

For in-depth strategy and tools, visit The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.