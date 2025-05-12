BTC Stagnates Despite Reclaiming Ground as Signals Turn Mixed

BTC continues to consolidate in a sideways range, with weakening Volume and a nearly nine-day streak of Standard-sensitivity Stop-Loss Hunting Alerts—a clear warning of potential volatility. Though the low-sensitivity alert fired only once on May 23rd, the standard alerts flashing so frequently suggest that caution is warranted. While short-term support and resistance levels are too shallow to trust, BTC has broken one level and is now targeting $108K. However, daily RSI, OBV, and Volume all indicate weakening momentum, and BTC will likely need a significant Volume surge to reignite its rally.

ETH and ETH/BTC Offer Conflicting Signals as Divergences Emerge

ETH has been outperforming BTC recently but just printed a TBT Bearish Divergence Cluster on the daily chart. The TBO Slow line remains strongly angled downward, and both RSI and Volume echo BTC’s short-term weakness. While ETH hasn’t yet dipped inside the Cloud like BTC, the Divergence signal suggests that a pullback could hurt ALTs. At the same time, ETH/BTC is climbing inside the daily Cloud, which is classified as bullish consolidation. This creates a tension between possible near-term weakness and longer-term relative strength, especially if ETH continues to lead the market higher.

Dominance Charts Reflect Gradual ALTcoin Reawakening

Stablecoin dominance remains inside the daily TBO Cloud, signaling bullish consolidation. The presence of 4h Close Longs and a Bearish Divergence on the stablecoin chart suggest an eventual breakdown that would favor crypto. Bitcoin Dominance is slipping back toward the daily Cloud, a positive sign for ALTs, while Top 10 Dominance is trying to recover from a TBO Breakdown cluster with support from an RSI Reset. OTHERS.D is also starting to climb, but remains bearish below the Cloud, and ETH.D remains the strongest among dominance charts, still well above the Cloud and possibly leading the next leg of the rally.

TOTAL Market Cap Charts Signal Caution but Hold Structure

The TOTAL daily chart remains slightly above the TBO Cloud, with the Slow line still angling downward. While this isn’t an ideal setup, it supports the idea that crypto is in a short-term cooling phase rather than a macro reversal. TOTAL2, TOTAL3, and OTHERS all have two TBO Close Shorts on the 4h charts, matching the cautionary tone. BVOL7D, meanwhile, has returned to its Bounce Zone with RSI dipping below 25, suggesting increased volatility is likely on the horizon. Whether this volatility triggers a rally or another dip remains uncertain, but conditions are primed for a directional move.

FANG Ignites Risk Rally While TradFi Strength Broadens

US indices are showing strong momentum. The S&P and DJI closed at new local highs, and the FANG index printed a fresh daily TBO Breakout while making new highs above resistance—potentially a major catalyst for risk markets including crypto. The VIX remains low at 17.70, showing no signs of stress, while Gold is grinding higher above the daily Cloud with RSI climbing, though Volume and OBV are still lagging.

ALTs Present a Mixed Bag as Select Charts Build Strength

SOL pulled back slightly after rumors of a Pump.fun airdrop sparked speculation-driven activity. Despite some bullish 4h signals earlier in the week, the daily chart remains below the Cloud, with OBV and Volume both trending down. AVAX, LTC, and TON show mixed signs, with TON holding above key resistance while the others print cautious TBO signals on the 4h. HYPE maintains bullish structure with Volume holding up and price staying above TBO Resistance, though RSI is still below 70.

TBO and Divergence Alerts Populate Charts as Bounce Setups Form

NEAR, APT, and AAVE are showing potential, with TBO Close Shorts on the 4h and signs of upward pressure. TAO printed its second Close Long on the daily, suggesting a potential trend reversal. QNT posted an 8% move above TBO Resistance, and ALGO's Divergence cluster may soon push it to key Fib levels. COMP, with its long-standing five Close Shorts, finally rallied to Resistance, while SPX6900 is pushing higher with increasing Volume and strong OBV. Meanwhile, JASMY, GNO, and HEX are flashing Bullish Divergence clusters, signaling that the recent pullback is creating short-term opportunity across the ALT market.

