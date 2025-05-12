BTC Falters Back into the Cloud as Patience Runs Thin

The chop continues. BTC's price action is now meme-worthy, with volatility and short-lived highs quickly followed by rejection. The most concerning development is the flattening of the daily TBO Slow Line. It’s now Day 16 since the third TBO Breakout, and with historical breakouts taking up to 30 days, we’re only halfway through—yet showing minimal strength. The TBT SL Hunting Alert remains on a 9-day firing spree, warning of incoming volatility. BTC has officially closed inside the daily TBO Cloud, re-entering "bearish consolidation" mode as RSI, OBV, and Volume all remain unimpressive.

ETH's Divergence Cluster Complicates Momentum Outlook

ETH continues to flash mixed signals. While the macro trend remains bearish with a downward-trending TBO Slow line and recent Bearish Divergence Cluster, there's some quiet strength underneath. RSI is climbing, OBV holds above its MA, and ETH/BTC has wicked above the daily TBO Cloud. For ETH/BTC to rally, ETH must dominate BTC continuously—a tall order. Nevertheless, reclaiming the Cloud is a huge step, and as long as this pair stays inside it, ETH is in bullish consolidation.

Dominance and Market Cap Charts Remain Cautious

Stablecoin dominance is stuck inside the daily Cloud, which, counterintuitively, is not bullish for crypto. BTC.D wicked into the daily Cloud but hasn’t closed inside, delaying ALT season. ETH.D remains the most encouraging chart, firmly above the Cloud on the daily and even consolidating bullishly on the weekly. The TOTAL crypto market cap is still meh, with price stuck inside the Cloud, underperforming Volume, and weakening RSI. A few 4h Close Shorts above support offer hope of a bounce, but OTHERS.D, with a daily close below the Cloud, remains strong bearish.

BVOL7D Sinks While TradFi Offers a Glimmer of Hope

Volatility continues to collapse, with BVOL7D buried in the Bounce Zone. RSI appears bottomed, setting up a spike—but whether it triggers a dump or a breakout for BTC is uncertain. Meanwhile, the FANG index just printed another daily TBO Breakout and made new highs. VIX is cooling further, and Gold is pushing toward resistance with weak Volume but strong price structure. Weekly indicators for Gold suggest an extended rally remains possible.

ALTs Stagger with Mixed Resets, Divergences, and Resistance Tests

Several major ALTs like SOL, ADA, and DOGE are showing RSI Resets, but the strength of these signals is debatable. DOGE’s RSI dipped to 22.84—typically a sign of weakness. HBAR and TRX are behaving against the grain: HBAR is showing rising RSI despite bearish metrics, and TRX being green during a shaky market is a known red flag. TON's third daily close above overhead resistance is a milestone, though price remains stuck at the bottom of the Cloud. XMR printed a Close Long, suggesting a trend reversal—an exit opportunity near +50%.

Select ALTs Still Show Potential, but Bearish Divergences Mount

AAVE touched TBO Resistance and still looks strong, while TAO, ALGO, and MNT continue building bullish setups. ARB, LDO, GNO, and others are stacking TBO Close Shorts on the 4h—some constructive, some not. ZEC now has a second Bearish Divergence signal on the daily despite being above the Cloud, and WIF’s -9% drop with a TBO Close Long makes it a candidate for partial profit-taking. COMP, SPX6900, and QNT are bright spots, showing strength and Volume—though SPX6900 is struggling at resistance and warranted a small trim. HEX remains oversold and still technically bearish but has a recent Bullish Divergence Cluster on the 4h.

