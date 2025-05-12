In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at the recent sharp rise in silver prices, now trading above $36. He explains the two major factors behind the rise: broad economic uncertainty and silver market fundamentals.

Jeff also discusses investor shifts from physical silver into ETFs, pressures from futures market rollovers, and compares the current surge to silver's $50 spike in April 2011.

He also discusses the dynamics shaping the silver market’s immediate future and discusses the factors that could drive prices even higher.

The presentation concludes with a market update for gold, platinum, and palladium, and the key factors influencing their current trends, as well as CPM Group's current projections for the metals.