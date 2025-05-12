Platinum’s recent rally appears increasingly speculative, as macro headwinds from China, where EVs now outsell gas-powered cars and jewelry demand remains weak, undermine the sustainability of recent gains. With end-user appetite soft and inventories building despite tight supply, the metal faces heightened risk of sharp profit-taking as quickly as speculators piled in.

The trajectory of gold ETF inflows will be important, with some slowdown recently with

competition

from other asset classes, particularly equities, while Morgan Stanley needs to see if the recent jewelry demand weakness will reverse as consumers adjust to higher prices.