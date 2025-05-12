June 10, 2025

What is the world’s most important question? To view what is arguably the greatest of them all, and certainly one of them. Got gold?

The fiat and debt-themed American empire is burning, and a full rate cut (demanded by the nation’s president following a highly questionable jobs report) would only fuel the growing fire.

The antics of “Team Fiat & Debt” are predictable, wrong, and a source of great entertainment for savvy gold bugs of the world.

As expected, gold is consolidating after hitting the $3300 target of the massive inverse H&S pattern.

For a look at the consolidation. Note how most of the action is in the 3300 area. The range could be described as $3130-$3500, or $3200-$3400.

The CPI report tomorrow and the PPI on Thursday likely determine whether gold breaks out of the range this week… or whether there’s more consolidation until later in June or early July.

Ironically rate cuts are only going to make it more difficult for the outrageously indebted US government to sell its bonds to already-concerned buyers.

The Fed focuses on short-term rates, while the Treasury’s focus is the ten-year bond, shown above. The consolidation has significant H&S action and target is about 6%.

There’s a loose but massive inverse H&S pattern on this long-term oil chart, targeting at least the $120-$150 zone.

Oil market action is in sync with interest rates, and both are in sync with the supreme money that can only be gold.

Clearly, most investors need gold. Many investors focused on schemes to “outperform gold” and failed. Others simply were procrastinators and missed the big move to $3300.

What are the tactics for investors who missed this golden ride? Double-click to enlarge this long-term ratio chart for silver versus gold. Silver has offered tremendous value for a long time, but the arrival of the 40year inflation cycle in 2020 has opened the door to what is best termed as… the white metals awakening.

For a closer look at the awakening. A drop-dead gorgeous breakout from a sizable ascending triangle pattern is in play. Short-term pullbacks can be bought… and bought with gusto.

Note the gargantuan inverse H&S pattern on this long-term platinum chart. It targets the $2000 zone.

Silver is the white metals leader and “elder statesman”, while platinum and palladium are the young bucks.

All three white metals are poised for truly spectacular gains.

As with platinum and oil, there’s a massive inverse H&S pattern, and it began forming in 2015.

A veritable cornucopia of high-quality silver stocks trade on the CDNX, along with a myriad of gold and energy companies. Junior stock investing isn’t for everyone, especially with size, but as the gargantuan gold bull era rollout continues, these miners look set to outperform everything!

What about the seniors? Double-click to enlarge what I’ve dubbed as… the world’s most aesthetic chart.

The target zone of the huge inverse H&S pattern is $60-$63, and the bull flag suggests the move could see GDX reach a price of about $72.

Given the size of the H&S pattern, that $72 target price needs to be respected.

I’ve suggested that gold, silver, and mine stock investors need to be open an April-October “seasonal inversion”, where instead of a cyclical swoon, this metals market rally intensifies through the summer… and continues into the month of October.

Double-click to enlarge what is arguably the greatest chart in the history of markets… the long-term GDX versus gold chart.

A breakout is in play, and a rally into October would be just the opening act of a multi-decade bull run for gold and silver stocks, providing incredible excitement for gold bugs around the world!