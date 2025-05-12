In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group, provides a detailed analysis of recent moves across the precious metals markets, with a particular focus on silver’s sharp rise and gold approaching $3,500.

He outlines the role of futures contract rollovers, especially in the July Comex silver contract, and how these technical factors are influencing short-term price dynamics. Jeff also looks at gold’s rally, and how the prospect of war between Israel and Iran as well as ongoing economic concerns are contributing to renewed investor demand.

Jeff also provides an update on platinum and palladium prices, which have seen spikes driven by speculative interest and temporary supply-demand shifts.

The presentation concludes with a look at economic data, including recent CPI and PPI figures, and why inflation trends remain difficult to interpret at this stage.