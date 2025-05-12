As I write this on Friday morning, August Gold futures are testing a record closing high. The geopolitical landscape began to escalate midweek with news that the U.S. planned to evacuate its embassies in the Middle East, notably in Iraq, without much additional context. This lack of information was significant; typically, we quickly learn the reasons behind such an evacuation. Not this time.

Daily Gold Chart

The announcement came unexpectedly, and no one at the White House or the Pentagon was willing to comment. At that moment, Gold's performance appeared weak and seemed due for a pullback. After a soft CPI report, it failed to rally, stalling at resistance at 3380. However, upon this news, Gold quickly reversed course from Wednesday's low, and after a 3% increase, it has not looked back.

These types of movements are not uncommon. Gold has risen 70% following its breakout in March 2024 from the post-Covid high consolidation. While this is a historic move for Gold, other metals such as Silver, Platinum, and even Copper have not experienced the same level of growth. The low on Wednesday foreshadowed Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile facilities the following night. Whether influenced by geopolitics, tariffs, the fiscal debt crisis, or other evolving factors, these drivers are genuine. Timing these movements can be challenging, which increases the importance of having a solid core position and 24-hour access to liquidity—features that can only be found in futures and futures options.

Daily Silver Chart

With Gold in the midst of its generational breakout, a domino effect is starting to unfold. Gold's rise has initiated a chain reaction across the metals market. Although it has taken longer than many anticipated, with the Gold/Silver ratio surpassing 100, things began to awaken in June. We are not even halfway through the month, and Silver is already up 10% while Platinum has increased by 15%.