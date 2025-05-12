Bitcoin Pulls Back on Geopolitical News but Maintains Bullish Structure

BTC saw a brief run-up to $109k before a post from Trump and fresh Middle East tension caused the market to pull back. Despite this, BTC managed to close above the daily TBO Cloud, shifting its status to Strong Bullish. Still, price action remains choppy due to the flat TBO Slow line. ETH seems to be leading the short-term recovery, though its own macro outlook remains bearish, with no confirmed bullish close above its daily Cloud and continued downward slope in its Slow line.

Stablecoin and Bitcoin Dominance Suggest Recovery is Brewing

Stablecoin Dominance showed a lower wick after a broad market dip, often an early sign of stabilization. Meanwhile, BTC.D remains strong bullish above the daily Cloud, highlighting continued investor preference for BTC. Although daily RSI on BTC is still below 70, the weekly RSI already being over 70 points to lasting bullish strength. With a second TBO Close Long in progress on the 4h chart, another bounce could be forming. The entire market may follow if Top 10 Dominance, which recently printed its first TBT Bullish Divergence since February, starts trending up despite its bearish macro trend.

Altcoin Market Still Faces Headwinds from Dominance Charts

OTHERS.D remains stuck in a strong bearish trend below the TBO Cloud, with a sharply descending Slow line. ETH.D is also underperforming, confirming that ETH lacks the kind of market-wide desirability that BTC still commands. When BTC drops, BTC.D rises—suggesting dip-buying activity. In contrast, ETH.D tends to fall during ETH pullbacks, showing that the broader market is not shifting into ETH during times of uncertainty.

TOTAL Market Cap Faces Resistance as Volatility Index Stalls

The TOTAL crypto market cap remains unable to close above the daily TBO Cloud, with a marginally downward-sloping Slow line, suggesting continued chop ahead. BVOL7D, which tracks crypto volatility, remains trapped inside the Bounce Zone despite recent volatility, failing to confirm an anticipated spike. This disconnect may indicate that the market is waiting for a more decisive catalyst to emerge.

Select ALT Movers Show Strength While Others Chop or Fade

TRX surged on rumors of a public listing in the US, though gains were quickly erased. BCH continues its strong trend despite a downward-sloping Slow line, and HYPE hit a new high even after printing bearish divergence signals. WBT saw a shocking 33% gain, a rare move for its typically stable structure. MKR broke above its 0.618 Fibonacci level and remains poised for another run. KAIA continues to chop just above its 0.382 Fib level, showing signs of holding but not yet surging.

Emerging Patterns and Setups Across ALTs Highlight Opportunity

KAVA is forming a wedge pattern, with recent TBO Close Shorts setting the stage for a potential breakout above resistance. STRK is sitting at daily TBO Support and could bounce. AERO made a move above the 0.5 Fib level but needs more volume to sustain its rally. SPX6900 continues its slow climb, consistently posting higher lows even during sideways action. Despite being stuck under resistance at 1.54, the trend remains constructive, and a breakout toward $3 is still in sight.

Staying Patient and Strategic During Uncertainty Is Key

Periods of heightened volatility can easily shake out weak hands. That’s why a DCA strategy during bull markets provides an edge. Expecting pullbacks in advance helps reduce emotional decision-making and keeps the focus on higher time frame trends and structured setups.

For in-depth strategy and tools, visit The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.