In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update on the precious metals and discusses a few of the many half-truths and myths circulating around the gold market.

He looks at what’s actually driving gold prices higher in 2025, separating fact from fantasy on topics like central bank buying, U.S. Treasury gold reserves, and the idea of a BRICS gold-backed currency.

Jeff also looks at some other conspiracy theories, clarifies CPM Group’s view on current market drivers, and offers context on why gold is trading at such elevated levels. He also touches on the recent rise in silver, platinum, and palladium, outlining how much of the narrative is being fueled by speculation versus real economic signals.

This is the first of a three part series focusing on gold, silver, and dollar misinformation.