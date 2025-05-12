Bitcoin Drops Back into Bearish Consolidation Zone

BTC has re-entered the daily TBO Cloud, continuing its trend of bearish consolidation. While volume on the recent pullback wasn’t extreme, the 4-hour chart tells a bigger story—support was pierced and overhead resistance from the June 10th high is holding firm. Volume does show some support, but unless BTC can reclaim the daily Cloud soon, we’re likely to see a confirmed Open Short from the ongoing TBO Cross Down. The daily Slow line remains flat to down, weakening bullish momentum.

ETH Stuck in Downtrend Despite Volume Edge

Ethereum continues to track BTC but is still clearly in a macro downtrend. The TBO Slow line points down, and while ETH has slightly better volume than BTC, it's not enough to reverse course. ETH.D showed a minor uptick yesterday even with ETH closing red, which could hint at a short-term bounce if news calms down.

Market Fear Rises as BTC.D Inches Higher and Stablecoin Dominance Spikes

Stablecoin Dominance rose on BTC’s drop, but with RSI below 70, we’re still in consolidation territory. BTC Dominance printed a second red candle today, a potential sign for a brief ALT rebound, although BTC.D remains on track to hit resistance at 65.34%. Top 10 Dominance hasn't flipped trends yet, and OTHERS.D continues to trend strong bearish. The broad ALT market is not out of the woods..

ALTs Present a Messy Picture with Mixed Momentum and Trend Clarity

BNB printed a third TBO Close Long, but with a downward-trending Slow line, the macro trend remains bearish. SUI shows deepening wicks, and its OBV and Volume both look weak, but it may be overdue for a bounce. BCH remains a clear outlier, continuing its strong bullish trend and challenging TBO Resistance.

HYPE lost steam with a TBT Bearish Divergence Cluster and falling momentum indicators. PEPE confirmed three 4h TBO Breakdowns. ONDO saw a large volume spike as it approached historical support. TAO confirmed a TBO Open Short, signaling the end of its recovery for now.

Altcoin Recovery Setups: Watching for Bounces and Support Tests

Some ALTs are approaching key levels worth watching. QNT printed a Close Long similar to December's setup. IMX is drifting toward TBO Support. SEI had a massive volume spike, signaling accumulation despite the dump. KAIA is holding above its 0.382 Fib and up nearly 5% on the day. HNT is nearing support again, but repeated bounces off the same level weaken it. TEL is printing a Bullish Divergence Cluster right at historical support. AERO bounced back quickly after a deep pullback and is pushing back toward resistance.

SPX6900 Clings to Support, Awaiting a Move

SPX6900 had a nasty pullback but managed to close above its daily TBO Fast line. A short-term bounce to TBO Resistance at 1.50 seems likely before another round of chop. SDEX continues to slide and is working on an Open Short. RSI is deeply oversold, hinting at a possible bounce—but hope isn't a strategy.

Final Thoughts: Patience and Dips Are the Path Forward

There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the markets, both from macro news and chart trends. But for crypto traders, that just means two things: be ready to buy the dip, and be patient. That’s how wealth is built in this market cycle.

For the tools and strategies to navigate this chaos with confidence, check out The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.