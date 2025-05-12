BTC Struggles Continue as Key Support Wobbles

Bitcoin's short-term pennant setup shows signs of breaking down further after repeated failures to push higher. Despite a series of higher lows, BTC remains trapped in the daily TBO Cloud—classic bearish consolidation. Any break of these higher lows could trigger another panic-driven move toward $100,000. The only mildly bullish signal on the daily chart is OBV holding above its moving average, but if price breaks short-term support around $103,500, OBV is likely to follow it lower.

ALTs Show Weakness as Dominance Charts Tell a Bearish Story

Ethereum continues to move sideways in lockstep with BTC, while its TBO Slow line remains downward-sloping. Stablecoin Dominance is still in bullish consolidation mode within the Cloud, suggesting choppy movement upward. BTC Dominance, however, remains strong bullish above the Cloud and is printing fresh TBO Breakouts on the 4-hour chart, signaling more upside. This aligns with a broader BTC pullback and an expected decline in ALTs. OTHERS.D is confirming this bearish outlook, printing a third TBO Breakdown on the daily—following previous weekly breakdowns in April and May. This isn’t a sign of broad-based ALTcoin strength.

ETH.D Shows Faint Hope While Summer Seasonality Adds Bearish Weight

ETH.D is still near the top of the Cloud with its Slow line beginning to flatten—an encouraging change after months of downward slope. However, if BTC pulls back, ETH.D will likely drop as well. The OTHERS daily chart broke a key support level yesterday, continuing the bearish trend it established after falling below the Cloud on May 30. Bounces have become weaker and shorter. Seasonally, the summer months tend to bring extended bearish chop, and 2024’s 140-day summer consolidation is a reminder of what may lie ahead.

Volatility Surges as TradFi Charts Warn of Reversal

The DXY hit overhead resistance yesterday and may break above it, pressuring equities and crypto alike. The Euro has already begun falling while the Yen chops sideways.

Meanwhile, the S&P has printed two TBT Bearish Divergences just beneath historical resistance at $6,088, suggesting potential downside. Overlaying BTC with the S&P since 2023 reveals they move together, with BTC reacting more sharply. So if TradFi starts sliding, BTC likely will too.

GENIUS Act Brings Hype but No Confirmed Bullish Reaction Yet

A major regulatory development is underway with the GENIUS Act, aimed at clarifying rules around stablecoins and digital assets. Trump has urged its immediate passage, stating it would spark massive investment. Despite these bold claims, the market hasn’t reacted with bullish momentum yet. While the bill’s final impact remains unclear, the potential upside is there—especially for BTC and ETH, which would likely lead any rally. Several U.S.-connected assets like TRX, LINK, SOL, XRP, and ADA are involved, but so far, only BTC, ETH, and TRX look poised for upside.

Select ALTs Stand Out While Others Fade

BCH remains strong bullish but is struggling to close above TBO Resistance at $461.96. HYPE is retracing to the Fast line for the first time since its TBO Open Long in April. AAVE closed inside the Cloud and may bounce to the 0.382 Fib level. S printed a TBO Breakdown and broke RSI support, while QNT followed up a Close Long with a 4h Breakdown Cluster. MKR continues its descent, IMX nearly touched support at $0.391 and may find a bounce, and SEI is showing volume-based bottoming signals.

New Strength Emerging in JTO, KAIA, TEL, and Others

JTO broke above the daily TBO Cloud—an excellent signal. KAIA jumped 12% on strong volume and may test resistance at $0.1802 before pushing toward $0.20. TEL printed a Bullish Divergence Cluster right on historical support, while RAY is up 15% with strong volume and a Divergence Signal in progress. XCN is showing early reversal signs, and AERO continues to climb after closing above resistance with a TBO Breakout forming. SPX6900 delivered a textbook 14% Springboard Bounce from the Fast line, underscoring the value of trend-based support entries.

