Bitcoin Drifts Lower as Summer Weakness Returns

Bitcoin’s price action has ground to a halt, and signs are growing that a breakdown is imminent. Despite a brief push above $110K earlier this month, BTC has pierced the same short-term support line three days in a row while failing to test resistance once—a classic bearish setup. Daily Volume is declining, OBV is sideways, RSI is neutral, and the TBO Slow Line is completely flat. No trend means no bullish continuation, and that usually results in a bearish outcome.

Historical context doesn’t help either: on June 20th, 2024, BTC was in a similar chop zone inside the daily TBO Cloud, where it stayed for another three to four months. While the weekly chart still leans macro bullish with an upward-sloping Slow line, weekly Volume and RSI are weakening, and BTC remains stuck below TBO Resistance around $106K.

Altcoins Set to Suffer if BTC Breaks Down

As we head into July—a historically bearish season for crypto—most ALTs are unlikely to see upside. ETH remains macro bearish, and volume continues to drop. The GENIUS bill has stirred hope, but until there’s confirmation of market impact, it could just as easily be a "nothing burger." Stablecoin Dominance’s upward-sloping Slow line further suggests rising risk-off sentiment, which is bearish for crypto overall.

Dominance Charts Show Demand for BTC, Not ALTs

BTC.D remains mega strong bullish on the weekly, with RSI still over 70. If BTC dips, BTC.D could pump more as money flees ALTs. In contrast, Top 10 Dominance is nearly oversold, and OTHERS.D, while potentially at an inflection point, hasn’t yet flashed any bullish reversal signals like a Close Short or Bullish Divergence on the weekly. Daily charts across the board for ALTs remain strongly bearish.

Most Top Alts Still Bearish, Focus on Outliers

XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE all remain stuck below their respective Clouds, continuing their bearish trend. Rather than spread attention across all ALTs, it's smarter to focus on the outliers with real volume and volatility.

Top Performers to Watch: KAIA, BCH, AERO

KAIA surprised with a two-day move from the 0.382 to 0.5 Fib level. Volume is strong, and a confirmed TBO Breakout makes it a prime candidate for further upside, possibly toward the 0.618 Fib level. BCH also printed a TBO Breakout and is showing higher-than-usual volatility. AERO printed a TBO Breakout on strong volume and looks ready for continuation.

SPX6900 is moving lower inside the daily Cloud, but that’s not a clear signal to panic. It’s hit its all-time high and may just be retracing. If it prints a TBO Close Long soon, it may get a second wind.

Macro Summary: BTC Drives the Market, and It's at a Cliff's Edge

BTC still leads the market, and right now it’s looking over the edge of a bearish cliff. While the GENIUS bill could catalyze a rebound, it may also turn into a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” event. Outliers like KAIA, BCH, AERO, and potentially SPX6900 may still run while the broader market corrects. Don’t be surprised. Be prepared.

