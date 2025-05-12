In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update on silver, gold, and other precious metals, while addressing some of the persistent myths and misinformation circulating around the silver market.

He explains what’s actually driving silver prices in 2025, clarifying misconceptions about supply shortages, market deficits, and the role of solar panel demand. Jeff also discusses popular but inaccurate claims about the futures market and general market manipulation. Instead, he offers a data-backed perspective on what is real and what isn’t.

Jeff also discusses CPM Group’s outlook for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium as well as how fear-based narratives have skewed investor understanding of economic conditions and financial markets.

This is the second of a three-part series focusing on gold, silver, and dollar misinformation.