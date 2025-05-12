(Kitco Commentary) - Gold and silver posted modest gains following a significant escalation in Middle East tensions over the weekend, though the market response has been notably restrained given the gravity of recent military actions.

The United States conducted strategic strikes against Iran's three remaining nuclear facilities, marking a dramatic escalation in regional conflict. The most significant target was the Fordow fuel enrichment plant, a heavily fortified facility constructed approximately 300 feet underground within a mountain near Qom, located two hours south of Tehran. The complexity of this target required the deployment of 15-ton "bunker buster" bombs—the largest non-nuclear weapons in the US arsenal—which only American forces possessed the capability to deploy effectively.

The operation involved seven B-2 stealth bombers, the only aircraft capable of carrying such massive ordnance, which dropped six bunker busters to ensure the complete destruction of the Fordow site.

President Trump confirmed the facility was "obliterated" in the coordinated attack. The two additional nuclear sites were neutralized using Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from submarines positioned in what sources suggest was the Persian Gulf region.

Iran's response was swift and predictable, with officials immediately promising retaliation. President Trump issued a stern warning that further strikes could follow if Iran failed to pursue peace with Israel or if any US forces or military installations came under attack. These warnings proved insufficient to deter Iranian action, as multiple missiles were launched against an American military base in Qatar on Monday.

While no casualties were reported from this retaliatory strike, the incident significantly heightens the probability of further conflict escalation.

Despite the dramatic geopolitical developments, precious metals markets have shown a surprisingly muted response. Gold futures declined $1.20 by 4:50 ET, confounding analysts who anticipated robust safe-haven demand following direct US military involvement in the region.

Silver demonstrated greater resilience, posting modest gains of $0.13 (0.36%) to close at $36.14.

The tepid gold performance becomes even more puzzling when considering broader market dynamics. The ICE US Dollar Index fell 0.40% during the session, which typically would support higher gold prices.

The fact that gold declined despite dollar weakness suggests that selling pressure was the primary driver of price action, indicating that the precious metal could have experienced steeper losses had currency movements been neutral.

