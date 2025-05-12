Bitcoin Pumps on Peace News but Faces Resistance

BTC surged 4.5% yesterday following news of a ceasefire between Israel, Iran, and the US, closing just above the daily TBO Cloud. Daily Volume on both Sunday and Monday was solid, exceeding the yellow MA, confirming strong participation in the rally. However, this bounce is likely to see minor pullbacks, especially with BTC’s CME Gap now closed. Despite the good news, this relief rally doesn’t erase the damage from the prior drop.

ETH Gains Too, but Fails to Break Bullish Structure

ETH followed suit with an 8% pump and a healthy RSI Reset, but it still closed below the daily TBO Cloud. ETH/BTC remains strong bearish, and while ETH did see strong volume, it wasn’t enough to flip the macro picture.

Dominance Charts Show Cracks in BTC’s Leadership

STABLE.C dropped -3.74% on the ceasefire, returning to the daily TBO Cloud. A hidden bearish divergence has formed on RSI, signaling the potential for more downside in the future. BTC.D bounced at resistance-turned-support at 65.34%, but daily RSI is putting in consistent lower highs, suggesting strength is waning.

Top 10 and Market Cap Charts Offer Early Reversal Clues

Top 10 Dominance printed a second TBT Bullish Divergence signal, a possible early indicator of a shift. On the weekly chart, RSI is in progress of a reset, which could confirm a bottom if it closes strong. Meanwhile, the TOTAL market cap chart pumped nearly 5%, but still remains in bearish consolidation. However, a positive sign was the TBT Stop Loss Hunting Alert finally stopping after 28 days of chaos—offering some welcome relief.

Volatility Isn’t Over Yet as BVOL7D Spikes Again

Even with the ceasefire, BVOL7D spiked more than 6%, reinforcing the idea that volatility isn’t done. The rest of the crypto market cap charts (TOTAL2, TOTAL3, OTHERS) are still suffering, firmly below their daily TBO Clouds and holding bearish structures.

ALTs React with Strong Bounce, but Watch the Trend

Several alts had solid recoveries. TRX printed a TBO Close Long and bounced to the Fast line. HBAR, HYPE, ICP, AAVE, KAS, S, and MKR all rallied with bullish signals like RSI Resets or Divergences. SEI broke through TBO Resistance with strong Volume. KAIA printed its third TBO Breakout and closed an 84% gain. JASMY, TEL, and WIF also saw massive rebounds, while XCN’s bullish signal was dampened by a curling Slow line. SPX6900 retraced back to the daily TBO Fast line after its Friday Close Long.

Summary: Relief Rally is Welcome, But Stay Alert

The ceasefire triggered a wave of optimism across crypto and global markets. But while bullish signals are popping up, most charts are still in bearish consolidation or remain below Clouds. Volatility is here to stay, and only a few strong ALTs are showing signs of a true reversal. Caution remains key.

For in-depth strategy and tools, visit The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.