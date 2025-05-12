Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications.

Time Stamp

Prices as of 4.15 p.m. EDT 24 June 2025 $3,337.80 (Basis the August 2025 Comex contra

Direction: Buy

Target Price / Range: $3,425

Timeframe: 25 June 2025 to 7 July 2025

Stop Loss: N/A

CPM had expected gold prices to remain strong and challenge $3,500 last week. Instead gold declined. The decline has continued into this week, with gold dropping as low as $3,318.00 on Tuesday morning, 24 June. Gold declined along with other precious metals, in what appeared to be a round of short-term profit taking.

Following the U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday, U.S. President Trump announced Monday night a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. Neither country said they had agreed to such a ceasefire and in reality continued to fire missiles at each other. That said, the announcement of the supposed ceasefire and the ongoing missile lobbing do not seem to be significant enough to warrant the selling. It appeared mostly technically driven.

CPM expects prices to remain high and move back above $3,400 over the next two weeks. The wide range of economic and political risks remain in place, as do market and global uncertainty and anxiety. What may be a stupendous round of Republican infighting and gamesmanship over the budget resolution between now and 3 July may stimulate renewed short and long term investor buying.

Disclaimer – Past performance is no indication or guarantee of anticipated future profits, and neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor CPM Group can accept any liability or responsibility for any loss suffered as a result of gold price fluctuations. Gold as a commodity is not a specified investment for the purpose of giving advice under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Therefore this trade recommendation does not give rise to rights to claim compensation under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. CPM Group is a registered CTA with the U.S. NFA and CFTC. At times the principals and associates of CPM Group may have positions in the precious metals, commodity, and equities markets. CPM Group also manages investment and industrial positions in markets for its clients.