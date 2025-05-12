In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update on precious metals and continues the discussion of the many myths and misconceptions surrounding financial markets, specifically focusing on the U.S. dollar and Treasury securities.

He explains what’s actually happening with foreign demand for U.S. Treasuries, confusion surrounding central bank reserve holdings, and the idea that investors are moving away from the dollar in favor of other currencies or gold.

Jeff also discusses recent price movements in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, and outlines why CPM Group views the current pullback as temporary.

This is the third part of a three-part series focusing on gold, silver, and dollar misinformation.