(Kitco Commentary) - Financial markets experienced a pronounced shift away from defensive positioning Tuesday as traders embraced risk assets following the establishment of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, effectively ending a 12-day military confrontation that had elevated geopolitical tensions across global markets.

The fragile truce, which took effect Tuesday morning, initially faced uncertainty as both nations exchanged accusations of violations, prompting intervention from President Donald Trump. However, the agreement ultimately stabilized when officials from both countries reaffirmed their commitment to the ceasefire terms, contingent upon reciprocal compliance. Trump, traveling to a NATO summit in the Netherlands, claimed responsibility for the resolution through his administration's destruction of Iran's nuclear capabilities, declaring on Truth Social: "It was my great honor to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR!"

The market response has been swift and decisive, with traders demonstrating full confidence in the durability of the peace agreement. Gold futures have experienced a particularly sharp reversal, trading approximately $60 below their closing levels from June 13th, when Israel initially struck Iranian nuclear facilities.

As of 3:47 PM ET, gold futures had declined $57.70, or 1.70%, to $3,336.50, representing a complete unwinding of the conflict-driven premium that had accumulated over the past two weeks.

Other traditional safe-haven assets have similarly retreated, though with less severity than gold. Silver futures dropped $0.33, or 0.92%, falling below the psychologically important $36 level for the first time since June 6th and settling at $35.85. The US dollar, despite its typical safe-haven status, also declined significantly, with the ICE US Dollar Index falling 0.90% to 97.88, approaching its lowest levels in over two years.

The dramatic rotation from defensive to risk assets has been most evident in equity markets, where major indices posted substantial gains. The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.58% to reach 22,225, touching or approaching all-time highs. The S&P 500 gained 1.19%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.25%, reflecting broad-based optimism across market sectors.

This comprehensive shift in market sentiment represents more than a simple relief rally following conflict resolution. The magnitude of the equity gains, combined with the synchronized retreat from safe havens, suggests traders are positioning for sustained risk-taking as geopolitical uncertainty diminishes. This fundamental reallocation of capital flows may continue to pressure precious metals in the near term, as investors redirect funds toward growth-oriented assets that had been neglected during the period of heightened regional tensions.

For those who wish to learn more about our service, please click here

Wishing you as always. good trading,

