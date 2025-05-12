Bull Flag Forms From May Lows With Breakout Potential

Connecting the May 19 and June 5 lows reveals a descending parallel channel—better known as a bull flag. This pattern typically leads to a breakout above resistance, a pullback to confirm the breakout, and continued upward momentum. The price target depends on how we define the flag pole: measuring from $74k to $112k gives a 50% upside to $164k, while a more conservative flag pole from May 6 implies a 20% move to $130k.

Fibonacci Extensions Highlight Key Resistance Zones

Using the 2025 Fibonacci extensions, three overhead resistance levels become evident: the $109k–$111k zone, $121k, and $139k. These are logical take-profit areas or points of interest if BTC continues to climb. While the timeline is uncertain, the price potential is mapped out.

ETH Shows Weak Recovery While ALTs Await Confirmation

ETH has pushed slightly above short-term resistance but hasn’t shown the same strength as BTC. While Stablecoin Dominance is dropping—a bullish sign for ALTs—BTC Dominance remains elevated. Both Top 10 and OTHERS dominance charts are still strong bearish, although the OTHERS market cap is nearing a daily TBO Cloud close, which would shift it into bullish consolidation.

Top Crypto ALTs Show Divergent Strengths and Setups

XRP closed inside the daily TBO Cloud but remains in a bearish macro trend. SOL, ADA, and DOGE continue trading below their Clouds. LINK rallied 4% on Mastercard partnership news, though this is unlikely to be a sustainable catalyst in the current market cycle. HBAR is on track to transition into bullish consolidation if it closes inside the Cloud today, and HYPE is flirting with a breakout to TBO Resistance.

Volume-Driven Movers: APT, AAVE, S, and SEI

APT exploded nearly 15% with 6x average daily Volume and an ongoing breakout above a long-term resistance level. A TBO Close Short signal also fired—an early bullish sign. AAVE has regained ground above the Cloud but must break 309.57 to resume its trend. S is recovering with strong daily Volume and back-to-back green days. SEI has surged 70% in three days with massive Volume, blowing through key resistance with eyes now on the 0.618 Fib level.

KAIA Slowing Down But Still Full of Long-Term Potential

KAIA has been a top performer but is beginning to lose steam. Volume is declining even as price climbs, a sign that the move may be cooling off. However, Fib extensions suggest potential upside to 225% or even 480% from current levels. With profits already taken, holding remaining “free coins” is a low-stress position.

WIF and SPX6900 Still Have Room to Run

WIF has bounced but lacks Volume and excitement. If it breaks resistance, expect a sharp move. SPX6900 is back above the Cloud but must close above 1.55 to resume its uptrend. Without Volume, that won’t be easy, but upside potential remains. FARTCOIN is approaching overhead resistance and should be watched for price reaction.

