(Kitco Commentary) - S&P 500 ignored suboptimal income data with core PCE not too tame either, and that‘s a very optimistic sign considering the entry to the week 7 days ago. This Friday, the only dip was Canada tariff tweet related, and again we saw buying into the close, which was what I called for to unfold. Those breadth warning signs had been most clearly worked off this week, shifting the bias to clearly bullish as tech keeps outperforming, financials are doing great… and not even weakening dollar (setback for capital inflows to the US) stands in the way of S&P 500 appreciation.

Another aspect that I had been vocal lately about, is the decline in rates (this is generally true around debt ceiling interfering with bringing fresh Treasuries supply to the market), continued COIN and other stablecoins related financial landscape disruptors having a great time - talked and more in latest video.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed with my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) – combine with subscribing to extras on my daily YouTube channe l (turn notifications on) and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there) – but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and make use of Twitter, Telegram and YouTube - benefit and find out why I'm for years the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let‘s move right into the charts (all courtesy of www.stockcharts.com ) – today‘s full scale article contains 5 more of them, with commentaries.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade, with my 1:1 support – great community where clients come always first.



Thank you for having read today‘s free analysis, which is a small part of my site‘s daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates. Forget not the lively intraday Telegram channels for indices, stocks, gold and oil - here is how you can join any advantageous combination of these.

Go beyond the free Monica‘s Insider Club serving instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing – such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,