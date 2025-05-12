(Kitco Commentary) - In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, with a focus on the sharp moves seen in recent days.

He looks at the the recent surge in platinum prices and explains why the jump may be temporary, caused more by speculative behavior than fundamental demand. Jeff also discusses the factors leading to rising gold and silver prices, while cautioning against some of the misleading narratives.

Jeff also looks at a few of the persistent myths circulating around precious metals markets, from expectations around platinum shortages to the false narrative of a Chinese gold-backed currency.

The presentation concludes with a discussion on political science versus partisan politics, challenging viewers to reconsider the assumptions that may be hurting their long-term investment decisions.