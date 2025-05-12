BTC’s Bullish Engulfing Fails, Bearish Signals Multiply

Yesterday’s –1.37% close erased Monday’s bullish engulfing momentum and confirmed weak follow-through: volume is anemic, RSI and OBV are limp, and price slipped back inside the daily TBO Cloud—classic bearish consolidation. Monday’s 4-hour TBT Bearish Divergence Cluster was spot-on; it was followed by a 4-hour TBO Close Long and a fresh Stop-Loss-Hunting alert. A weekly TBT Bearish Divergence is now forming, and weekly volume has been lackluster since late 2024. The only bullish anchor is the weekly TBO Slow line, still pointing firmly upward.

Stablecoin Dominance Steadies, BTC Dominance Eyes 70 Percent

Stablecoin dominance remains in its daily Cloud. If BTC keeps slipping, expect a spike toward 9 percent—a level that would mark an attractive re-entry for BTC and ALTs alike. Bitcoin Dominance edged higher yesterday and, with no daily or weekly weakness, still looks destined for 70 percent. Top 10 and OTHERS dominance charts sit at support, both firmly bearish.

Total Market Cap Stuck in the Cloud, Summer Chop Likely

The TOTAL daily chart has been locked in bearish consolidation since June 12, with the Slow line angled down and fresh 4-hour Bearish Divergences flashing. TOTAL2’s weekly chart is printing more TBO Close Longs, mimicking last summer’s grinding chop. Expect more sideways action through the season.

BVOL7D Drops to 3.28, Echoing Calm Before 2023 Rally

BVOL7D just fell to its lowest reading since September 2023, when BTC languished near $27 k before exploding higher. Another volatility compression like this often precedes large moves once the current flag resolves.

DXY RSI Hits Record Low, Third Weekly Breakdown Forming

The Dollar Index’s daily RSI plunged to 15.87, and weekly RSI sits at 22.38 while a third weekly TBO Breakdown looms. Historical clusters of weekly Breakdowns often mark cycle lows for the dollar—bullish for risk assets. With a $5 trillion spending bill approved and talk of a shift from QT to QE, liquidity could flood markets, boosting equities first and crypto later.

PMI Prints Rare Bullish Reversal Signals

The long-term ISM PMI sits at 49, signaling contraction but flashing its first TBO Close Short since 2016, plus a rare TBT Bullish Divergence Cluster (only the second since 1991). Previous Close Shorts preceded multi-year bull runs lasting 19–20 months, hinting that equity markets—and by extension crypto—may rally into late 2026.

ALTs Remain Vulnerable Until BTC Flag Resolves

While isolated alts may pop, broad strength is unlikely until BTC’s flag plays out. A swift wick to $97 k remains possible before the next leg higher. Long-term support zones and Springboard-bounce setups (e.g., SUI at 1.96 or BCH at its Fast line) offer better risk-reward entries. Stablecoin dominance at 9 percent will be another signal to deploy sidelined capital.

