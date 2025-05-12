BTC Price Action

Bitcoin’s two-day surge has now delivered consecutive closes above the flag’s descending roof, pushing as high as $110.53k and closing at $109k. Textbook flag behaviour would call for a brief pullback to confirm the old roof as new support near $108k before aiming for the projected targets around $121k and, further out, $139k. Should the back-test fail, the entire pattern could flip into a bull-trap scenario and dump price toward the Fast-line cluster near $97k later in July.

Technical Readings

Volume only barely beat its 30-day average, RSI is inching up but still parked under 70, and OBV has climbed back above its late-2024 highs while the TBO Slow line at last tilts higher—an encouraging but nascent macro turn. Countering those positives, a fresh four-hour TBT Bearish Divergence cluster, yesterday’s TBO Close Long on the 4h and a new Stop-Loss-Hunting alert all flag near-term shake-out risk.

Market-Wide Liquidity Signals

Stable-coin dominance pierced its Cloud floor and is flirting with an Open Short print—historically a prelude to crypto inflows—yet Bitcoin Dominance, after a brief kiss of its Fast line, still hovers around 66% and could march toward 70%. Total crypto-cap has slipped above its Cloud, but its Slow line continues to slope down. OTHERS.D logs twin Bullish Divergences, although its own Slow line remains firmly negative. Paradoxically, BVOL7D has slid to 3.2, its quietest level since September ’23, hinting that an explosive volatility burst is overdue.

Alt-Coin Snapshot

ETH reclaimed its Cloud but can’t crack the sticky $3.2–3.4k shelf; BNB has flipped resistance into support; SOL flashes an OBV bull-cross though volume still lags. ADA, AVAX and PEPE each posted fresh daily Bullish Divergences yet remain structurally bearish until their Slow lines flatten. BCH grinds upward on persistent Breakouts, KAIA and HYPE hold their fib-support, while BONK, WIF and SEI test breakout lids on surging volume. Alt-season fuel, however, still hinges on Bitcoin Dominance finally printing a daily Close Long that would signal allocation rotation.

Outlook

The next twenty-four hours are pivotal. A daily close above Tuesday’s $109.73k wick strengthens the breakout thesis; a failure there likely sees BTC fade to the Fast line for validation—and, if that snaps, the long-telegraphed wick toward $97k. Traders should stay nimble, treat spikes in Stop-Loss-Hunting alerts with caution and keep powder dry for the inevitable volatility burst signalled by the historically low BVOL7D.