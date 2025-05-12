(Kitco Commentary) - In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides an update on the precious metals markets ahead of the July 4th holiday, focusing on recent moves in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

He discusses CPM Group’s near-term and longer-term expectations for each metal, including gold’s continued testing of resistance near $3,400, silver’s resilience above $34, and platinum’s sharp spike to multi-year highs. Jeff discusses the factors driving these price moves and explains why market softness over the summer months wouldn’t be surprising.

In the second half of the presentation, Jeff looks at the connection between political discourse, economic policy, and precious metals pricing. He revisits the significance of the Declaration of Independence, the decline in civic understanding in the U.S., and shares his perspective on the value of foundational political and economic texts.