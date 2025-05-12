(Kitco Commentary) - While the U.S. markets face numerous economic and geopolitical stressors, the prices for gold have proven extremely resilient, emphasizing the yellow metal's prized reputation as a haven asset. As the 10-year Treasury note yield has reached as high as 4.3715%, investors are intensely seeking the signal for stability in the face of growing concerns regarding trade hostilities, fiscal imbalances, and a rising dollar. In the following, we examine the key drivers in the price of gold as the United States reaches a crossroads in fiscal policy and the dynamics in the global marketplace.

Tariff turbulence comes as a double-edged sword

Both the United States and trading nations are caught in a trade standoff as President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs hangs ominously after August 1, which had already been delayed from July 9. In this atmosphere of uncertainty, investors have flocked towards the United States dollar, which remains one such safe haven currency. Generally, when the dollar strengthens, it puts downward pressure on the price of gold and poses challenges for foreign investors.

However, the story so far has been anything but uneven. Even as the dollar has reflected strength, the precious metal gold has held steady above $3,300 per ounce, marking its continued status as a significant hedge against the upcoming apprehensions regarding trade wars and possible stagflation. Ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), market participants remain nervous and look towards signs regarding the attitude of the Federal Reserve towards monetary tightening, which may chart the future course of gold prices.

Musk's political dance sends mixed signals

It has brought in another dimension of unpredictability in the future prospects for the market. Establishing the "America Party," and publicly criticizing tariffs and promoting Bitcoin has raised eyebrows in investor circles. Musk promoting market-oriented principles in sharp contrast to Trump's policy of protectionism has come as a matter of grave concern for the future prospects for the economy in the United States.

In the gold universe, this ideological conflict introduces some unpredictability. While volatility fueled by tariffs is encouraged in Trump’s policy, Musk’s free trade push and his adherence to digital currencies like Bitcoin go against conventional practices and can complicate gold’s role as a hedge, potentially. As investors weigh Musk’s influence in the midst of the turbulence in tariffs, the market in gold may encounter increased volatility, especially if his political campaign begins to gain traction.

Safe-haven demand versus dollar strength

Gold's 2025 first half behavior demonstrates its double function as both storage medium and haven in difficult times. The yellow precious metal has rallied with an impressive 25% increase driven by rising fears about the United States fiscal deficit and dangers posed by ongoing trade tensions. Against a backdrop in which inflationary risks and tariff risks loom larger, gold's attraction becomes especially vivid, serving as haven protective refuge in the face of possible turbulence in the economy.

However, the advancing dollar, which has gained momentum with robust employment numbers, namely 147,000 nonfarm payrolls in June, continues to deter gold gains. As the dollar gains traction, tough times await gold. But if the war over tariffs gains momentum, gold will again gain a boost, especially as fears about stagflation and the trade war intensify.

It's all about Central Banks and ETFs. Central banks remain upbeat about gold, as they had amassed 20 tonnes of fresh holdings in May 2025. This stunning number confirms their long-term faith in gold as insurance against future economic turbulence. By contrast, redemptions in ETFs dropped 19 tonnes in the same period. Those redemptions reflect short-term fears of some investors, which include fears about the economy in the very short term.

Musk's potential United States gold reserve audit may set market rumblings in motion, particularly if fears about the United States dollar's strength and the validity of the country's gold reserves start growing in earnest. This panic about national reserves may increase demand for gold as investors seek a haven for funds.

Contours of Geopolitical

The geopolitical chessboard greatly influences the destiny of gold. Threats by Trump about tariffs, and most recently the expected 10% rise in imports coming in from BRICS nations, have greatly increased the status of gold as a haven. Speculation about Chinese and other retaliatory actions increases the uncertainty in the global marketplace and creates an environment in which gold can truly shine during market instability.

In sharp contrast, Musk's plan for creating a tariff-free bloc between the U.S. and Europe may bring into play an entirely new set of dynamics. Though this agreement would ease trade challenges with Europe, it may heighten trade relationships with China and other major economies, creating increasingly complex geopolitical issues. As a result, the status of gold as a haven asset will probably be enhanced by these fleeting stresses.

Price Action

The price of the shinning metal continues to look bullish and the below chart shown important price levels for the shining metal

Gold CFD chart by XTB

Conclusion

In 2025, the value of gold is determined by a combination of fiscal volatility, geopolitical conflict, and market dynamics' ever-shifting currents. Presidential candidate Donald Trump's policy of tariffs and Elon Musk's political grandstanding bring a certain volatility to the investor landscape. As the United States dollar continues the steady pressure towards prices for gold, its role as a hedge against coming trade war and potential stagflation takes hold and helps maintain value. As market currents shift with dizzying rapidity, gold remains a cornerstone asset for investors looking towards stabilizing a volatile economy.

Where should investors' attention go? US Fiscal Policy: Be alert for upcoming FOMC minutes, which will provide insights into possible shifts in US monetary policy and insights into the future directions in the value of the dollar and the future price movement in gold. Geopolitical News: One must keep alert for any new commentary regarding tariffs, especially considering the growing tensions with China and the BRICS countries. This news could greatly increase the attractiveness of gold. Central Bank Activity: Pay close attention to the purchasing behavior of central banks, particularly as they continue with their gold acquisition. Any shift in this trend may signal the shift in global economic mood.