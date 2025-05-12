(Kitco Commentary) - In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update on precious metals, including several misconceptions that may be influencing investor sentiment.

He discusses the recent volatility in gold, silver, and palladium prices, and how they relate to the broader economic and political uncertainty.

Jeff also looks at central bank gold buying, clarifying the actual data and activity behind the headlines, and discusses whether central banks are really dumping currencies or shifting dramatically out of the U.S. dollar.

The video concludes with a discussion about the upcoming BRICS summit, what the group is actually focused on, and the chances of a new BRICS currency tied to gold.